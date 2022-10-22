^

Sports

Cool Smashers drub HD Spikers, regain share of lead

Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 8:19pm
Cool Smashers drub HD Spikers, regain share of lead
Yeliz Basa
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline held off Cignal down the stretch of the pivotal third set then dominated in the fourth to fashion out a 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 victory and re-join idle Chery Tiggo at the helm in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference elims at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna Saturday night.

Import Yeliz Basa shattered the HD Spikers’ defense with her stinging hits on her way to a 14-point game while Jema Galanza sizzled with 17 points and Alyssa Valdez backed them up with eight markers as Tots Carlos continued to play limited minutes coming off back issues.

But the two-time MVP’s token presence hardly stymied the Cool Smashers’ offense as the rest of the locals stepped up for the third straight time with the HD Spikers aiding the grand slam-seeking squad’s romp with a spate of errors late in the fourth.

As Creamline followed up its pair of four-set wins over PLDT and Petro Gazz, Cignal took another loss after bowing to Chery Tiggo last weekend after an opening day win over Akari for joint fifth with PLDT and F2 Logistics.

After scoring the last three points to snatch the second set, Cignal battled back and threatened to within one in the third. But Creamline held its ground and matched the HD Spikers’ strong finish in the previous frame to go 2-1 up.

The Cool Smashers took full control in the fourth as the HD Spikers fumbled with their reception and floor defense and struggled with their attacks.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fighting Maroons keep the Growling Tigers reeling for UAAP lead

Fighting Maroons keep the Growling Tigers reeling for UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
UP tallies their third win in a row and finishes the first round at 6-1. They currently hold the lead in the standings as...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario, Raagas score IronKids repeat

Del Rosario, Raagas score IronKids repeat

7 hours ago
But while Raagas matched her emphatic win in the girls’ side, del Rosario had to go through some anxious moments before...
Sports
fbtw
Team Lakay's Loman set for clash with ex-champ Fernandes

Team Lakay's Loman set for clash with ex-champ Fernandes

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Loman, who is a former bantamweight titlist in another promotion, last fought in March at ONE X where he clinched a unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Cagayan, three others set for crucial PCAP matches

Cagayan, three others set for crucial PCAP matches

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
In the dog days of the competition, four squads will have crucial matches Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Filbasket goes international with Malaysia pocket tiff

Filbasket goes international with Malaysia pocket tiff

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Presented by Sportsclick, the tiff will feature 10 teams from the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
KBL: Abarrientos, Phoebus squeak past Jeonju

KBL: Abarrientos, Phoebus squeak past Jeonju

By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Abarrientos made a game-sealing steal on Jeonju's Ra Gun-A in the final 30 seconds to tow his team to victory as they improved...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Wright finds groove for Kyoto, Parks' Nagoya bests Ramos, Hokkaido

B. League: Wright finds groove for Kyoto, Parks' Nagoya bests Ramos, Hokkaido

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Breaking out of his slump since beginning his career in Japan, Wright finished with a season-high 16 points on four triples...
Sports
fbtw
Lastimosa, Falcons swoop down on Archers in OT thriller

Lastimosa, Falcons swoop down on Archers in OT thriller

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Down seven points in the fourth salvo, Adamson ended regulation on an 8-1 run punctuated by a Lenda Douanga triple to knot...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz bounces back, powers down Chargers

Petro Gazz bounces back, powers down Chargers

4 hours ago
Import Lindsey Vander Weide banged in a slew of loaded hits that pierced through the Chargers’ double-block or at times...
Sports
fbtw
Saso rebounds with solid 65 as Thitkul regains lead in BMW Ladies Championship

Saso rebounds with solid 65 as Thitkul regains lead in BMW Ladies Championship

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
But Atthaya Thitikul overshadowed her former regional rival’s day-best card and 23-spot jump in the standings as the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with