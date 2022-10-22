Petro Gazz bounces back, powers down Chargers

MANILA, Philippines — Bracing for a grind-out battle, Petro Gazz went on a virtual cruise instead, drubbing Akari, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20, to get back into the thick of things in the elimination round of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference back at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna Saturday.

Import Lindsey Vander Weide banged in a slew of loaded hits that pierced through the Chargers’ double-block or at times token net efforts, finishing with 18 attack points on her way to a 21-point game while MJ Phillips fired 11 hits, mostly on quick attacks, that helped steer the 2019 champions to the quick 70-minute win.

“Coming off a loss, we knew we have to push in every set,” said Vander Weide, referring to their tough four-set setback to the Creamline Cool Smashers last Tuesday.

"Obviously, it’s always great to win in three sets. But the most important thing is we really played together and we improved on some of the things that we wanted to from the last game," said Phillips.

The Chargers also came into the match reeling from a disappointing loss to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers last Thursday in a game they controlled, 2-1, before cracking in the next and eventually losing in the decider.

But many did expect the newcomers to come out a lot tougher and stronger from the mishap but instead came out flat against the Angels, who scored the first five points in the first frame that somewhat set the tone for the rout.

The Chargers did rebound from two lopsided set losses, keeping the game close in the third. But after being forced to an 11-all count, the Angels took charge again on a Vander Weide and Jonah Sabete blasts and kept the cushion all the way to the finish with Myla Pablo and Phillips delivering the last two points.

“It’s the positive energy, the eye contact (among us),” said Phillips of their imposing win that put Petro Gazz back at joint third with Choco Mucho at 2-1 slates.

Akari, which drew 19 points from three-time Olympic Prisilla Riviera, took its third loss against a win to drop to eighth in the nine-team field with Janine Marciano’s five-point output proving to be the next best score for the Chargers.

With Vander Weide and Phillips providing the firepower, the Angels produced 44 attack points, 15 more than the Chargers.

They also finished with eight blocks, doubling Akari’s effort while pouncing on the Chargers’ sloppy reception to net four aces.

The Angels also scored 19 points from the Chargers’ miscues while yielding 14 points of their own.