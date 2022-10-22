Saso rebounds with solid 65 as Thitkul regains lead in BMW Ladies Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan tees off during the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship golf tournament at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju on October 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso hit top form coming off a wild second round stint, scorching the Oak Valley Country Club layout with seven birdies for a solid 65 that lifted her from a share of 36th to joint 13th in the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea Saturday.

But Atthaya Thitikul overshadowed her former regional rival’s day-best card and 23-spot jump in the standings as the Thai broke a so-so frontside 36 with five birdies to fire a 67, regained the lead and moved 18 holes away from nailing a third LPGA win in a flourishing season.

Thitikul, who took control in the opener with a 63 but dropped to joint second with a 71, looked headed for another mediocre round at the par-72 course with a one-birdie, one-bogey card after nine holes.

But after birdying the 10th, the recent NW Arkansas Championship winner, who moved to No. 2 in the world ranking with three other top 8 finishes in her last four tournaments, rattled off three straight birdies from No. 13 and then capped his big backside run with another birdie on the par-3 17th.

She stormed back into the lead at 201, a stroke ahead of a fast-charging Lydia Ko, who also sizzled with a solid 66 to threaten at 202 in a tie with halfway leader Andrea Lee of the US. Lee slowed down with a 70, while American Lilia Vu wrested control with a frontside 34 but scrambled for a three-birdie, two-bogey game in the last six holes to card a 69 and slip to solo fourth at 203, just two shots off Thitikul.

Despite her 65 and big surge, Saso remained too far behind the leader at 208, seven strokes adrift, but the ICTSI-backed ace is confident of sustaining her fightback to crash into the Top 10 and build confidence heading to the last three legs of this year’s LPGA.

The circuit heads back to Asia for the TOTO Classic on November 3-6 in Japan where Saso would make another homecoming after launching her pro career in the lucrative LPGA of Japan following a failed bid in the LPGA Q-School.

She won two tournaments in her early pro campaign then posted a number of Top 10 finish to gain some invites to the US, eventually scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last year that netted her a five-year exempt status on the world’s premier ladies circuit.

She missed just three fairways on a 271-yard driving norm and three greens but rescued a par from the bunker and finished with 28 putts.