^

Sports

Saso rebounds with solid 65 as Thitkul regains lead in BMW Ladies Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 4:37pm
Saso rebounds with solid 65 as Thitkul regains lead in BMW Ladies Championship
Yuka Saso of Japan tees off during the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship golf tournament at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju on October 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso hit top form coming off a wild second round stint, scorching the Oak Valley Country Club layout with seven birdies for a solid 65 that lifted her from a share of 36th to joint 13th in the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea Saturday.

But Atthaya Thitikul overshadowed her former regional rival’s day-best card and 23-spot jump in the standings as the Thai broke a so-so frontside 36 with five birdies to fire a 67, regained the lead and moved 18 holes away from nailing a third LPGA win in a flourishing season.

Thitikul, who took control in the opener with a 63 but dropped to joint second with a 71, looked headed for another mediocre round at the par-72 course with a one-birdie, one-bogey card after nine holes. 

But after birdying the 10th, the recent NW Arkansas Championship winner, who moved to No. 2 in the world ranking with three other top 8 finishes in her last four tournaments, rattled off three straight birdies from No. 13 and then capped his big backside run with another birdie on the par-3 17th.

She stormed back into the lead at 201, a stroke ahead of a fast-charging Lydia Ko, who also sizzled with a solid 66 to threaten at 202 in a tie with halfway leader Andrea Lee of the US. Lee slowed down with a 70, while American Lilia Vu wrested control with a frontside 34 but scrambled for a three-birdie, two-bogey game in the last six holes to card a 69 and slip to solo fourth at 203, just two shots off Thitikul.

Despite her 65 and big surge, Saso remained too far behind the leader at 208, seven strokes adrift, but the ICTSI-backed ace is confident of sustaining her fightback to crash into the Top 10 and build confidence heading to the last three legs of this year’s LPGA.

The circuit heads back to Asia for the TOTO Classic on November 3-6 in Japan where Saso would make another homecoming after launching her pro career in the lucrative LPGA of Japan following a failed bid in the LPGA Q-School. 

She won two tournaments in her early pro campaign then posted a number of Top 10 finish to gain some invites to the US, eventually scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last year that netted her a five-year exempt status on the world’s premier ladies circuit.

She missed just three fairways on a 271-yard driving norm and three greens but rescued a par from the bunker and finished with 28 putts.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Team Lakay's Loman set for clash with ex-champ Fernandes

Team Lakay's Loman set for clash with ex-champ Fernandes

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Loman, who is a former bantamweight titlist in another promotion, last fought in March at ONE X where he clinched a unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Cagayan, three others set for crucial PCAP matches

Cagayan, three others set for crucial PCAP matches

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
In the dog days of the competition, four squads will have crucial matches Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Creamline eyes share of PVL lead, collides with Cignal

Creamline eyes share of PVL lead, collides with Cignal

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Creamline resumes its Grand Slam quest as it clashes with a dangerous Cignal when the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Kaya women clinch championship, Del Campo wins Golden Boot in Singapore tourney

Kaya women clinch championship, Del Campo wins Golden Boot in Singapore tourney

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
In their first 11 a-side tournament, Del Campo once again led the offensive attack to complete the three-match sweep with...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons keep the Growling Tigers reeling for UAAP lead

Fighting Maroons keep the Growling Tigers reeling for UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
UP tallies their third win in a row and finishes the first round at 6-1. They currently hold the lead in the standings as...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filbasket goes international with Malaysia pocket tiff

Filbasket goes international with Malaysia pocket tiff

By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
Presented by Sportsclick, the tiff will feature 10 teams from the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz bounces back, powers down Chargers

Petro Gazz bounces back, powers down Chargers

1 hour ago
Import Lindsey Vander Weide banged in a slew of loaded hits that pierced through the Chargers’ double-block or at times...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas drawn with co-hosts New Zealand in FIFA Women's World Cup

Filipinas drawn with co-hosts New Zealand in FIFA Women's World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In the official draw held in Auckland on Saturday, the Filipinas joined co-hosts New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland in their...
Sports
fbtw
Alveo 5150 fires off; pros back in IM 70.3 Davao

Alveo 5150 fires off; pros back in IM 70.3 Davao

4 hours ago
Bea Quiambao sets out as the top pick in both the women’s individual and 20-24 age category, ready and eager to match...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario, Raagas score IronKids repeat

Del Rosario, Raagas score IronKids repeat

4 hours ago
But while Raagas matched her emphatic win in the girls’ side, del Rosario had to go through some anxious moments before...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with