Cagayan, three others set for crucial PCAP matches

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 9:37am
Chess stock photo
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — With some teams already having created separation from the pack in the middle of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, squads in the middle of the pack are trying to solidify their ascent to the third or fourth spot to avoid the top dogs come playoff time.

In the dog days of the competition, four squads will have crucial matches Saturday.

In the northern division, the 5th place Cagayan Kings (9-5) are within touching distance of the Manila Indios Bravos and Laguna Heroes who are third and fourth, respectively, in their group with similar 10-4 records. 

The Kings will meet up with Cagayan de Oro, who only won once in their last 14 matches. 

They will need the win because in the nightcap, they take on the Indios Bravos.

The Isabela Knights of Alexander (8-6) are in 6th place in the north. 

They battle Pagadian and the PECA Chess Executive tonight — the latter are not so bad as they have won three of four matches, so Isabela will have their hands full.

The Toledo Trojans, meanwhile, are running 4th in the southern division with an 8-6 record. 

Negros, which is in 3rd, has a three game advantage. 

If Toledo cannot catch Negros, they would like to maintain their hold on 4th to avoid meeting the south’s heavyweights until the playoffs semifinals.

They need to make hay against the Pasig Juniors squad and Olongapo Team 7.

Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles are slotted 6th with a 7-7 slate. Unfortunately, they will face the San Juan Predators and Pasig King Pirates.

Cebu, a notch lower but with the same record as Camarines-Iriga, would like to take advantage and leapfrog past their southern rival when they meet up with Cavite and Cagayan — no easy feat nonetheless. 

The matches of the PCAP’s Open Conference can be viewed on streaming on the league’s Facebook as well as individual team Facebook pages.

