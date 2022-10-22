^

Team Lakay's Loman set for clash with ex-champ Fernandes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 9:30am
Stephen Loman (L) and Bibiano Fernandes
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Stephen Loman will attempt to catch big fish in his ONE Championship career as he is set to battle former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes in ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on November 19 in Singapore.

Loman, a former bantamweight titlist in another promotion, last fought in March at ONE X where he clinched a unanimous decision win over Shoko Sato.

The Team Lakay fighter is currently 2-0 in his tenure with the Singapore promotion after winning his debut against contender Yusup Saadulaev in quick fashion.

During ONE: Winter Warriors II, Loman finished off Saadulaev with a TKO win in just the opening round.

Loman relished being able to face Fernandes as he chases a shot at the title which has been vacated after ONE stripped reigning champ John Lineker for failing to make weight in his supposed title defense against Brazil's Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 this weekend.

Andrade can become the champion if he beats Lineker in the main event. As of press time, Lineker and Andrade have yet to lock horns.

"I’m so happy for this opportunity. Now the people will get to see the results of all the hardwork and training that I’ve done. I’m truly excited for this bout," Loman said. 

"Bibiano’s one of the top contenders still in the division so a win here and I could be next in line for the title." he added.

It can be recalled that Loman's stablemate Kevin Belingon, also a former bantamweight champion, has faced Fernandes thrice and can provide key tips to Loman on how the Brazilian is as a fighter.

Belingon, though, lost twice in his three meetings against Fernandes.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
