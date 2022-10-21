Filipinas anticipate World Cup foes as draw nears

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team will soon know the teams they'll go up against in their first-ever stint in the FIFA Women's World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament, which has expanded from 24 teams to 32 for next year's edition, will hold its official draw Saturday at the Aotea Center in downtown Auckland.

The Filipinas qualified for their maiden stint after reaching the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup earlier this year, beating Chinese Taipei in a thrilling quarterfinal.

Now with 29 countries already assured of their spot in the prestigious tournament, the Filipinas anticipate who they'll be facing on the pitch.

"It’s a really exciting time for Philippine football as we will finally determine which teams we will be facing in our first FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance," said PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta in a press release.

"To be part of the tournament is already a tremendous honor for the country, but we also have to dream big and come up with a good showing," he added.

The Philippines is in Pot 4 along with Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and the winners of the inter-continental playoff set to happen February next year.

Teams from the pots will be randomly drawn into eight groups from A through H with each group containing four teams. Hosts New Zealand and Australia will be heading Groups A and B, respectively.

FIFA's general principle in the tournament states that teams from the same qualifying zone cannot be placed into the same group, except for Europe.

Meaning, the Filipinas will not be drawn into a group with fellow AFC teams like Australia, Korea, Japan, China, and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, with at least 11 teams from Europe — and possibly 12 pending inter-confederation playoff results — each group will have at least a minimum of one team from UEFA with three, or maybe four, groups having two European teams.

Australia and New Zealand are in Pot 1 with defending champions and World No. 1 USA, Sweden, Germany, England, France and Spain.

Pot 2 consists of Canada, Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China and Korea.

Pot 3 has Denmark, Switzerland, Republic of Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes anticipates that the draw will help the federation prepare the Filipinas in the coming months in their World Cup build up.

"We will definitely pull out all the stops to ensure that the team will go into the World Cup as prepared as possible," Gastanes said.

Representing the Filipinas in the draw are team manager Jefferson Cheng and head coach Alen Stajcic. The draw commences at 2:30 p.m., Manila time.

The AFF Women's Champions recently wrapped up a training camp in Costa Rica where they were able to play two international friendlies against the Costa Ricans.

They tallied a draw and a loss in the matches.