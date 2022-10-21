Saso fades with a wild 73 in BMW Ladies Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan tees off during the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship golf tournament at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju on October 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso hit a late eagle to save a wild round of 73 as she tumbled from joint 19th to a share of 36th halfway through the BMW Ladies Championship, which produced a new leader in American Andrea Lee in Korea Friday.

Lee mastered the Oak Valley Country Club course with a second straight solid 66, preserving her flawless run through 36 holes with a couple of pars rescued from the bunkers as she stormed ahead at 132 after starting out at joint third Thursday.

First day leader Atthaya Thitikul, whose superb eagle-spiked 63 had sparked hopes for another title romp from the hottest player on the LPGA Tour, wavered in a backside struggle marred by a bogey and a double bogey against two birdies. But an eagle on the par-5 No. 15 checked an impending skid as she salvaged a 71 to drop to joint second at 134 with Lilia Vu, also of the US, and Korean amateur Minsol Kim, who shot 66 and 70, respectively.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, who failed to sustain a three-birdie start in the first round on her way to a 70, birdied the second hole but went on a roller-coaster ride the rest of the way. She bogeyed the next three odd-numbered holes against birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 before dropping back-to-back strokes from No. 8 to fall off the leaderboard.

She fumbled with two more bogeys against a birdie in the first four holes at the back then eagled the 15th for a rough 38-35 round that dropped her to a share of 36th at 143, now 11 strokes off Lee.

Kiwi Lydia Ko, meanwhile, pressed her bid with a second 68 for a 136 in a tie with local bet Yaeeun Hong, who carded a 70, but last year’s champion and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko hardly improved from an opening 80 with a 79 to drop to last in the 78 field with an unlikely 159.