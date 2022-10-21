Saso fades with a wild 73 in BMW Ladies Championship
MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso hit a late eagle to save a wild round of 73 as she tumbled from joint 19th to a share of 36th halfway through the BMW Ladies Championship, which produced a new leader in American Andrea Lee in Korea Friday.
Lee mastered the Oak Valley Country Club course with a second straight solid 66, preserving her flawless run through 36 holes with a couple of pars rescued from the bunkers as she stormed ahead at 132 after starting out at joint third Thursday.
First day leader Atthaya Thitikul, whose superb eagle-spiked 63 had sparked hopes for another title romp from the hottest player on the LPGA Tour, wavered in a backside struggle marred by a bogey and a double bogey against two birdies. But an eagle on the par-5 No. 15 checked an impending skid as she salvaged a 71 to drop to joint second at 134 with Lilia Vu, also of the US, and Korean amateur Minsol Kim, who shot 66 and 70, respectively.
The ICTSI-backed Saso, who failed to sustain a three-birdie start in the first round on her way to a 70, birdied the second hole but went on a roller-coaster ride the rest of the way. She bogeyed the next three odd-numbered holes against birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 before dropping back-to-back strokes from No. 8 to fall off the leaderboard.
She fumbled with two more bogeys against a birdie in the first four holes at the back then eagled the 15th for a rough 38-35 round that dropped her to a share of 36th at 143, now 11 strokes off Lee.
Kiwi Lydia Ko, meanwhile, pressed her bid with a second 68 for a 136 in a tie with local bet Yaeeun Hong, who carded a 70, but last year’s champion and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko hardly improved from an opening 80 with a 79 to drop to last in the 78 field with an unlikely 159.
- Latest
- Trending