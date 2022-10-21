^

Sports

Saso fades with a wild 73 in BMW Ladies Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 4:48pm
Saso fades with a wild 73 in BMW Ladies Championship
Yuka Saso of Japan tees off during the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship golf tournament at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju on October 21, 2022.
Jung Yeon-je / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso hit a late eagle to save a wild round of 73 as she tumbled from joint 19th to a share of 36th halfway through the BMW Ladies Championship, which produced a new leader in American Andrea Lee in Korea Friday.

Lee mastered the Oak Valley Country Club course with a second straight solid 66, preserving her flawless run through 36 holes with a couple of pars rescued from the bunkers as she stormed ahead at 132 after starting out at joint third Thursday.

First day leader Atthaya Thitikul, whose superb eagle-spiked 63 had sparked hopes for another title romp from the hottest player on the LPGA Tour, wavered in a backside struggle marred by a bogey and a double bogey against two birdies. But an eagle on the par-5 No. 15 checked an impending skid as she salvaged a 71 to drop to joint second at 134 with Lilia Vu, also of the US, and Korean amateur Minsol Kim, who shot 66 and 70, respectively.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, who failed to sustain a three-birdie start in the first round on her way to a 70, birdied the second hole but went on a roller-coaster ride the rest of the way. She bogeyed the next three odd-numbered holes against birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 before dropping back-to-back strokes from No. 8 to fall off the leaderboard.

She fumbled with two more bogeys against a birdie in the first four holes at the back then eagled the 15th for a rough 38-35 round that dropped her to a share of 36th at 143, now 11 strokes off Lee.

Kiwi Lydia Ko, meanwhile, pressed her bid with a second 68 for a 136 in a tie with local bet Yaeeun Hong, who carded a 70, but last year’s champion and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko hardly improved from an opening 80 with a 79 to drop to last in the 78 field with an unlikely 159.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abando's Anyang KGC blemish Abarrientos, Ulsan's KBL record

Abando's Anyang KGC blemish Abarrientos, Ulsan's KBL record

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Though Abando was left riding the bench anew by Anyang, the NCAA champion's team saw its record improve to 3-0.
Sports
fbtw
Europe-bound: Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o signs with Lithuania's BC Wolves

Europe-bound: Juan Gomez de Liaño signs with Lithuania's BC Wolves

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Gomez de Liaño, who keyed the Marinerong Pilipino's run to the Aspirants' Cup Final earlier this year, thus became...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala gets early boot in Germany tiff

Alex Eala gets early boot in Germany tiff

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After going toe-to-toe in the first set, the 17-year-old was blanked in the second salvo as she exited the tournament, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Madayag returns for Choco Mucho after ACL injury

Madayag returns for Choco Mucho after ACL injury

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Having been cleared to play after more than a year of absence due to an ACL injury, Madayag was eased into the rotation as...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' World Cup draw to be aired live on Premier Sports Channel

Filipinas' World Cup draw to be aired live on Premier Sports Channel

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The excitement is on for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Creamline eyes share of PVL lead, collides with Cignal

Creamline eyes share of PVL lead, collides with Cignal

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Creamline resumes its Grand Slam quest as it clashes with a dangerous Cignal when the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: Emulating Tiger Woods in Japan is an honor

PGA Tour Player Blog: Emulating Tiger Woods in Japan is an honor

By Keegan Bradley | 1 hour ago
American Keegan Bradley ended a frustrating four-year title drought by claiming his fifth PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Thai Amateur Open: Malixi rallies from 4 down, but loses in playoff

Thai Amateur Open: Malixi rallies from 4 down, but loses in playoff

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi blinked in an extended eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation with Vongtaveelap Natthakritta, muffing a 10-foot birdie...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons target solo UAAP lead anew

Maroons target solo UAAP lead anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Reigning champion University of the Philippines, currently racing side-by-side with National University, shoots for a solo...
Sports
fbtw
Ikeda sets for Order of Merit romp at Pradera Verde

Ikeda sets for Order of Merit romp at Pradera Verde

1 hour ago
Chihiro Ikeda seeks a strong finish as she tries to formalize her claim on a second Order of Merit crown on the Ladies Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with