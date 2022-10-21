Creamline eyes share of PVL lead, collides with Cignal

The Cool Smashers have been drawing strength from version of the Fantastic Four of skipper Alyssa Valdez, setter Jia de Guzman and the power-hitting duo of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.

Games Saturday

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex)

2:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Akari

5:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline resumes its Grand Slam quest as it clashes with a dangerous Cignal when the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference returns to the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna Saturday.

The Cool Smashers downed the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 27-25, at the PhilSports Arena Tuesday to post their second win in a row and another victory in their 2:30 p.m. duel will catapult them back to the top alongside the Chery Tiggo Crossovers (3-0).

Yeliz Basa is expected to ride the crest of her spectacular 28-point performance the last time out that helped power the Jonathan Ng-owned Rebisco franchise to the morale-boosting win.

And she will be an importance piece when the Cool Smashers batte the HD Spikers, who split their first two outings, at 5:30 p.m.

“Of course, it’s just two games but the performance that we saw Yeliz gave was just a clutch one, she delivered in big moments and we hope she continues to dish out her best,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

The power-hitting Turk wasn’t the only who delivered in the clutch.

Skipper Alyssa Valdez likewise came through in critical moments, unleashing two powerful kills late that sealed the win.

“I didn’t really ask for it, it was just a loose ball counter attack and Yeliz was in the back at that time. Jia (de Guzman), on that moment saw it the best decision that she can do and I thank the whole team for putting their trust on me allowing to score the last two points,” said Valdez.

Valdez, who finished with 14 points, 22 digs and 15 receptions in that win, said they’re taking it a game at time in their pursuit to Grand Slam greatness.

“We’re taking one game at a time and we try to keep on learning from our mistakes even if it’s a victory,” she said.

In the opener at 2:30 p.m., Petro Gazz (1-1) tackles Akari (1-2) with hopes of springing back to semifinal life.