Thai Amateur Open: Malixi rallies from 4 down, but loses in playoff

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi blinked in an extended eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation with Vongtaveelap Natthakritta, muffing a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole then watching the Thai drain hers from five feet to yield the Thailand Amateur Open crown in Bangkok Friday.

It was a heartbreaker of a setback for the rising Filipina star, who mounted a searing fightback from four down in regulation to force a sudden death with a closing 65 as the local ace slowed down but held sway with a 69 as they matched 210s at the close of the four-day championship at the Panya Indra Golf Club.

But Natthakritta came through with a superb approach shot on their return trip to the par-4 18th with the ICTSI-backed Malixi setting up her birdie bid twice farther from the former.

Putting first, Malixi missed her target and the unflappable Hanoi SEA Games individual gold medalist pounced on the chance for redemption, calmly sinking her putt to clinch the championship that in one stretch had appeared to be slipping off her clutches.

For Malixi waged a blistering frontside charge of five birdies for a 30, pulling to within one as the Thai stayed ahead with an equally flawless but lesser two-birdie feat.

Natthakritta went 2-up again as Malixi bogeyed No. 13 but the latter birdied Nos. 14 and 16 to catch the former at 11-under overall. The duo then matched three-putt miscues at crunchtime with the former failing to make it close off her first putt from the fringe on the 17th and the latter coming up short on an uphill bid from way out.

They parred the 72nd hole.

Natthakritta and Malixi also had to endure a long wait before disputing the crown in sudden death, which only ensued after the eight other flights in the men’s side had finished.

Lois Kaye Go shot a 71 and salvaged joint 10th at 291, Mafy Singson limped with a 76 and wound up tied at 26th at 300, Burberry Zhang rallied with a 71 for 43rd at 312, and Abby Abarcas hobbled with an 83 for 52nd at 325.

In men’s play, Shinichi Suzuki, who led after 36 holes, matched par 70 to finish fourth at 284, eight strokes behind Piamkulvanich Ashita, who closed out with a scorching 65 to rout the field by four on a 276 total and complete the locals’ sweep of the host country’s premier amateur championship.

Amornchaichan Supapon also fired a five-under 65 to share runner-up honors at 280 with compatriot Areephun Arsit with Gab Manotoc fighting back with a 67 to share 28th place with fellow Filipino Kristoffer Arevalo, who stumbled with a 74 for 298s.

Edison Tabalin wound up at 33rd at 302 after a 72 while Jet Hernandez limped with a 78 and Leandro Bagtas carded a 76 for 311 and 312, respectively.