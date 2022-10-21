^

Sports

Thai Amateur Open: Malixi rallies from 4 down, but loses in playoff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 4:16pm
Thai Amateur Open: Malixi rallies from 4 down, but loses in playoff
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi blinked in an extended eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation with Vongtaveelap Natthakritta, muffing a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole then watching the Thai drain hers from five feet to yield the Thailand Amateur Open crown in Bangkok Friday.

It was a heartbreaker of a setback for the rising Filipina star, who mounted a searing fightback from four down in regulation to force a sudden death with a closing 65 as the local ace slowed down but held sway with a 69 as they matched 210s at the close of the four-day championship at the Panya Indra Golf Club.

But Natthakritta came through with a superb approach shot on their return trip to the par-4 18th with the ICTSI-backed Malixi setting up her birdie bid twice farther from the former.

Putting first, Malixi missed her target and the unflappable Hanoi SEA Games individual gold medalist pounced on the chance for redemption, calmly sinking her putt to clinch the championship that in one stretch had appeared to be slipping off her clutches.

For Malixi waged a blistering frontside charge of five birdies for a 30, pulling to within one as the Thai stayed ahead with an equally flawless but lesser two-birdie feat.

Natthakritta went 2-up again as Malixi bogeyed No. 13 but the latter birdied Nos. 14 and 16 to catch the former at 11-under overall. The duo then matched three-putt miscues at crunchtime with the former failing to make it close off her first putt from the fringe on the 17th and the latter coming up short on an uphill bid from way out.

They parred the 72nd hole.

Natthakritta and Malixi also had to endure a long wait before disputing the crown in sudden death, which only ensued after the eight other flights in the men’s side had finished.

Lois Kaye Go shot a 71 and salvaged joint 10th at 291, Mafy Singson limped with a 76 and wound up tied at 26th at 300, Burberry Zhang rallied with a 71 for 43rd at 312, and Abby Abarcas hobbled with an 83 for 52nd at 325.

In men’s play, Shinichi Suzuki, who led after 36 holes, matched par 70 to finish fourth at 284, eight strokes behind Piamkulvanich Ashita, who closed out with a scorching 65 to rout the field by four on a 276 total and complete the locals’ sweep of the host country’s premier amateur championship.

Amornchaichan Supapon also fired a five-under 65 to share runner-up honors at 280 with compatriot Areephun Arsit with Gab Manotoc fighting back with a 67 to share 28th place with fellow Filipino Kristoffer Arevalo, who stumbled with a 74 for 298s.

Edison Tabalin wound up at 33rd at 302 after a 72 while Jet Hernandez limped with a 78 and Leandro Bagtas carded a 76 for 311 and 312, respectively.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abando's Anyang KGC blemish Abarrientos, Ulsan's KBL record

Abando's Anyang KGC blemish Abarrientos, Ulsan's KBL record

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Though Abando was left riding the bench anew by Anyang, the NCAA champion's team saw its record improve to 3-0.
Sports
fbtw
Europe-bound: Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o signs with Lithuania's BC Wolves

Europe-bound: Juan Gomez de Liaño signs with Lithuania's BC Wolves

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Gomez de Liaño, who keyed the Marinerong Pilipino's run to the Aspirants' Cup Final earlier this year, thus became...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala gets early boot in Germany tiff

Alex Eala gets early boot in Germany tiff

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After going toe-to-toe in the first set, the 17-year-old was blanked in the second salvo as she exited the tournament, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Madayag returns for Choco Mucho after ACL injury

Madayag returns for Choco Mucho after ACL injury

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Having been cleared to play after more than a year of absence due to an ACL injury, Madayag was eased into the rotation as...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' World Cup draw to be aired live on Premier Sports Channel

Filipinas' World Cup draw to be aired live on Premier Sports Channel

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The excitement is on for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Saso fades with a wild 73 in BMW Ladies Championship

Saso fades with a wild 73 in BMW Ladies Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso hit a late eagle to save a wild round of 73 as she tumbled from joint 19th to a share of 36th halfway through the...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline eyes share of PVL lead, collides with Cignal

Creamline eyes share of PVL lead, collides with Cignal

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Creamline resumes its Grand Slam quest as it clashes with a dangerous Cignal when the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: Emulating Tiger Woods in Japan is an honor

PGA Tour Player Blog: Emulating Tiger Woods in Japan is an honor

By Keegan Bradley | 1 hour ago
American Keegan Bradley ended a frustrating four-year title drought by claiming his fifth PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons target solo UAAP lead anew

Maroons target solo UAAP lead anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Reigning champion University of the Philippines, currently racing side-by-side with National University, shoots for a solo...
Sports
fbtw
Ikeda sets for Order of Merit romp at Pradera Verde

Ikeda sets for Order of Merit romp at Pradera Verde

1 hour ago
Chihiro Ikeda seeks a strong finish as she tries to formalize her claim on a second Order of Merit crown on the Ladies Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with