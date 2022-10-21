^

Maroons target solo UAAP lead anew

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 4:10pm
Gerry Abadiano
Games Saturday
(Ynares Sports Antipolo)

1 p.m. – UP vs UST
4:30 p.m. – AdU vs DLSU

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion University of the Philippines, currently racing side-by-side with National University, shoots for a solo lead anew when it battles Santo Tomas at the close of an intriguing first elimination round in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

With the crucial second round already on the horizon, the Fighting Maroons eye no less than a huge stepping stone versus the free-falling Growling Tigers as teams start to plot their drives against them and into the playoff picture.

UP has its horn locked with NU so far for the UAAP leadership with similar 5-1 cards and a win at 1 p.m. against Santo Tomas would steady the Diliman-based squad’s track to back-to-back title aspirations. At 4:30 p.m., fifth-running La Salle (3-3) and No. 6 Adamson (2-4) figure in a pivotal match in a bid to stay lurking behind the Final Four.

The Fighting Maroons earlier this week just passed a tough test from the resurgent and resilient University of the East side,  84-77, to make it two wins in a row after a big win against rival Ateneo over the weekend and succumbing to NU for its lone defeat thus far last week.

Coach Goldwin Monteverde, at this vital point of a title defense mission, calls for consistency from his wards as they continue to stumble to slow starts that they could not afford to commit again even against the skidding Tigers.

“We’re still in the process of achieving it. We’re really working hard to reach that potential. One thing we need to address to be in that position is being consistent. We have to execute on both ends of the floor on a consistent basis,” said Monteverde.

Good thing for UP in a pesky encounter with UE after the struggle of its starters, the injury of Carl Tamayo and the absence anew of ace guard JD Cagulangan, its bankable bench stepped up and Monteverde is counting on them again against UST.

“It’s good to know somebody has your back. They are ready to step up in any given situation,” he said as Gerry Abadiano, Cyril Gonzales, RC Calimag and Henry Galinato filled in big shoes for UP.

UST, for its part, is out to land a massive upset on UP despite surrendering a 75-60 loss to erstwhile winless Far Eastern U to trip into last place so far.

