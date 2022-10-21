IronKids ushers in Alveo 5150 SubicÂ 

IronKids ushers in Alveo 5150 Subic

MANILA, Philippines – Youngsters take spotlight Saturday ahead of their seniors in short-distance endurance racing as they slug it out for top honors in various divisions in the IronKids Philippines Tri-Subic at Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Recent Vermosa IronKids winners Peter del Rosario and Celinda Raagas headline the crack field in the 13-14 age division of the swim (400m)-bike (8km)-run (3km) event, the junior version of triathlon that drew hundreds of participants from all over.

But Darrel Bada, who lost to del Rosario by two minutes, is all primed up for a payback with the Olongapo City bet seeking a second championship after winning the IronKids in Cebu last August.

Meanwhile, a huge international field is all geared up for tomorrow’s Alveo 5150 Subic, the final 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run event for the season about to end. Held under the Olympic-style setup, the event serves as a venue for athletes wanting to do short-distance but challenging races and for those keen on reaching the IRONMAN level.

Aside from the individual overall championship, other titles to be disputed in Alveo 5150, sponsored by Alveo, SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo, are the relay all-male and all-female, the relay mixed and the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint.

For details, log on to www.ironman.com. For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

Others tipped to contend for the crown in the premier category of IronKids, which also serves as a venue for families to bond, are Wax Quito, Carron Cañas, Prince Clark, Sebastian Pepino, Chadwick Baday, Yohann Suarez and Red Reyes.

Raagas is likewise going all-out for a twinkill in the girls' side but Khiel Milla hopes to better her runner-up effort at Vermosa with the likes of Zab Eugenio, Princess Ilio, Vierra Lacuna, Yanxiel Ambat, Athena Gumaya and Jerlin Valencia also out to foil Raagas bid for a double.

Diego Dimayuga and Samantha Hodges also set out for a pair of repeats in the 11-12 category set over 300m swim, 6km bike and 2km run with Inigo Jimenez, Johan Marcelo, Kian Trinanes, Tom de Leon and Fabie Arellano (boys) along with Maeko Troyo, Kamilah Bumagat, Bea Fernando, Nikki Aragones and Kyla Bulaga keen on springing a surprise or two.

Pio Latonio also guns for a second straight trophy in the 9-10 boys’ class to be disputed over 200m swim, 6km bike and 1.5k run, while Pia Gito looms as the top pick in the girls’ 6-8 coming off a victory at Vermosa.

Other events on tap are the relay events for the 6-10 and 11-14 age categories of the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events. Inc.

As a sub-category event to the 5150 and 70.3 triathlons, the IronKids has helped the sport gain a wider following in the country while helping create a base for future triathletes. It also encourages the kids to go out and play and at the same time promotes a healthy lifestyle among Filipino children.

Action fires off at 6 a.m. for the 13-14 wave start with the 11-12 class setting out at 6:40 a.m. to be followed by the relay category (11-14), the 9-10 wave start at 7:20 a.m. and the 6-8 start at 8 a.m. and the relay event for 6-10.