Alex Eala gets early boot in Germany tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala could not maintain her pace against World No. 118 Ysaline Bonaventure in their Round of 16 clash in W60 Hamburg in Germany on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

After going toe-to-toe in the first set, the 17-year-old was blanked in the second salvo as she exited the tournament, 4-6, 0-6, at the hands of the top-seed.

In a match that lasted for an hour and a half, Eala was at par with the Top 200 player when an errant Bonaventure committed two double faults in Game 8 of the first set to help the Filipina tie the contest, 4-4.

But Bonaventure, 11 years older than Eala, broke Eala's serve right back in Game 9 then fended off the youngster's challenge in Game 10 to clinch the opening set in 56 minutes.

The opening set loss seemed to dampen Eala's spirits as she quickly fell 0-2 in the second set.

Though threatening to put herself on the board in Game 3 when she lead, 40-15, a crucial double fault opened the door for the Belgian tennister to get right back into it as she took the break point and went up, 3-0.

That seemed to be the backbreaker for Eala who struggled the whole period as she was denied, 0-6.

The World No. 248 thus ends her latest pro tournament in the Round of 16 after reaching the quarterfinal at the ITF 80K in Rancho Santa Fe in California.