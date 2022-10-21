Madayag returns for Choco Mucho after ACL injury

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans saw one of its biggest stalwarts return to the court on Thursday as middle blocker Maddie Madayag made brief appearances in the Flying Titans' five-set thriller win over the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Having been cleared to play after more than a year of absence due to an ACL injury, Madayag was eased into the rotation as a service specialist in the third and fifth sets in the highly competitive affair.

Though a far cry from her contributions before the injury, the Ateneo product simply relished returning to the game from the long layoff.

"Syempre, I’m happy and at the same time excited [that] I get to play inside with the team again but also grateful din na all that hard work na one year akong out naging worth it naman," Madayag told the media after the game.

"Even though serve lang yung ginawa ko, malaking bagay na rin yun kasi lahat nag-uumpisa sa serve. At least I get to help the team in any way I can," she added.

Madayag had been training with the team for only two months now and she's looking to improve her conditioning as time goes by. Though she admits she doesn't have to tread too carefully with her recovery, the UAAP champion doesn't want to rush things.

"Bago lang kasi ako nagtraining again with the team siguro mga two months pa lang so I think training lang talaga yung kailangan more experience again kasi matagal nang wala," said Madayag.

"I actually accepted my role na for this conference na it’s not to play but it’s to support the team in any way I can like sa service if kailangan ng serve and defense sa likod yun yung gagawin ko. Yung coaches din naman hindi sila masyado nagbibigay ng pressure sa akin kasi they know na I need to take my time sa recovery ko." she continued.

Even with her gradual return, Madayag said she would always be ready to step up any time her team will call her on.

"I’m always ready naman to play kung kailan ako tatawagin ni coach andon lang yan magiging ready lang talaga ako palagi," she said.

Madayag and Choco Mucho face a tall order in their next assignment as they lock horns with league leaders Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday, October 25.