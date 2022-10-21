Abando's Anyang KGC blemish Abarrientos, Ulsan's KBL record

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando's Anyang KGC proved to be a thorn on RJ Abarrientos and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus' side as they dished out the latter's first defeat in the 2022-23 KBL season, 93-84, at the Anyang Gymnasium on Thursday.

Though Abando was left riding the bench anew by Anyang, the NCAA champion's team saw its record improve to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Abarrientos' 12-point outburst was for naught as Ulsan fell to 1-1 for the year.

Abarrientos struggled to find his shooting touch as he went 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. He, however, tallied nine assists, two steals and one rebound in the losing effort.

Anyang was paced by Oh Se-keun's 19 points and three rebounds as Park Ji-hoon added 16 markers and five boards.

Phoebus saw Lee Woo-seok lead the scoring column with 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists.

Justin Knox also finished with a double-double of 14 points and 13 boards.

Abando hopes to contribute for Anyang when they face the Samsung Thunders on Saturday.

Mobis Phoebus, for their part, will seek to bounce back when they face KCC Egis also on Saturday.