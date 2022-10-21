Europe-bound: Juan Gomez de LiaÃ±o signs with Lithuania's BC Wolves

^

Europe-bound: Juan Gomez de Liaño signs with Lithuania's BC Wolves

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 9:46am
Juan Gomez de Liano
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — PBA D-League Most Valuable Player Juan Gomez de Liaño is taking his talents to Europe as he signed a one-year contract with Lithunania team BC Wolves, the club anounced Thursday.

Gomez de Liaño, who keyed the Marinerong Pilipino's run to the Aspirants' Cup Final earlier this year, thus became the first male Filipino basketball player to sign with a Europe-based team.

Gilas Pilipinas women stalwart Jack Animam was the first homegrown hooper to head to Europe when she saw action with Serbian side Radnicki Kragujevac.

Animam competed with Radnicki in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia but was derailed by an injury.

Gomez de Liaño's Wolves play in the Lietuvos krepsinio lyga.

It can be recalled that Gomez de Liaño spent some time in the Japan B. League as well, where he suited up for B2 team Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

In his most recent stint, the UP Fighting Maroons alumnus normed 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals for the Marinerong Pilipino in the D-League.

The Wolves are a new team in the league and have played five games so far, sporting a 4-1 record.

