MPL Playoffs: RSG keeps title defense alive, BREN Esports stuns Smart Omega

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 9:45pm
BREN Esports made an emphatic comeback with a reverse sweep against Smart Omega to book a spot in the next round of the MPL PH Season 10 playoffs
MANILA, Philippines — Defending champions RSG Philippines continue their uphill battle to defend their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) crown after sweeping ONIC Philippines, 3-0, while BREN Esports staged an unbelievable reverse sweep against Smart Omega, 3-2 to stay alive in MPL PH Season 10 Playoffs at Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City on Thursday. 

Ending their regular season run at third place, RSG had the advantage of choosing between ONIC Philippines and Smart Omega as their opponent in the opener, and they opted to go against the super-rookie squad. 

The decision came as a surprise because RSG lost both their regular season match-ups against ONIC. 

"Honestly, losing two times and not scoring [against ONIC] during the regular season is a [big] pressure. We made sure to prepare against ONIC Philippines. We made sure our basics are all set," said RSG Coach Brian "Panda" Lim.

And all set they were as they avenged their regular season losses by sweeping ONIC Philippines, 3-0, eliminating the rookies from the competition.

Lim adds that they are not surprised with a sweep because he believes his current team's performance is stronger compared to how they were during the last season and during the MSC.

"Our [main] opponent is just [ourselves]," add Lim. "We just need to prepare our own selves, ayos lahat ng communication and [learn from] mistakes, and we'll be ok."

The second match of the day saw Season 9 runner-up Smart Omega against BREN Esports who made a return to the playoffs after two seasons.

At first, it seemed as though Smart Omega, living up to their nickname of "Lason ng MPL", was once again using their playoff buff, showing incredible dominance of the game and scoring a 0-2 lead.

But BREN Esports has come a long way since their triumph at the M2 World Championships in 2021, keeping their cool and staging a reverse sweep, thus eliminating Smart Omega with a 3-2 victory.

"Kami ang gamot sa lason," proclaimed BREN Esports coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro who praised his team's persistence when it comes to the game and how they kept a level-head even though they were down 0-2.

"Nung time na 0-2 kami, sinabi ko lang sa kanila na may chance pa tayo, wag tayo sumuko, kasi dun din kami malakas sa reverse sweep. Di ko naisip na nawawalan kami ng morale, nagtiwala pa rin kami sa isa't isa." said team captain Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel.

Day Two of the playoffs will see RSG go up against ECHO at 1 p.m. while BREN Esports faces off against top seed Blacklist International at 5 p.m.

