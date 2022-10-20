^

Sports

Flying Titans swoop down on High Speed Hitters

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 8:50pm
Flying Titans swoop down on High Speed Hitters
Odina Aliyeva
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans eked out a tough five-set thriller over the PLDT High Speed Hitters for their second win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The Flying Titans saved one match point as they scored three straight points in the winner take-all fifth set punctuated by a Desiree Cheng block on Chin Basas.

It was a neck-and-neck affair in the decider as PLDT fought back from a 4-1 start by the Flying Titans.

But when it mattered most, guest player Odina Aliyeva stepped up for her squad as she tied the game at 15-all after Jessy De Leon sent PLDT to match point.

Elena Samoilenko hit out for the High Speed Hitters to give Choco Mucho their second match point of the game.

Aliyeva finished with 30 points in the victory for the 2-1 Flying Titans with Kat Tolentino chipping in 16 markers to pace the locals.

Of note that middle blocker Maddie Madayag saw action as a sub in the third and fifth sets after missing action for more than a year due to an ACL injury.

Though she was unable to clinch a point, Madayag was able to provide support for her team with her presence on the court.

Samoilenko ended up with 35 points in the losing effort. Mika Reyes and Fiola Ceballos added 14 markers each.

Choco Mucho faces the still unbeaten Chery Tiggo Crossovers next on October 25 while the High Speed Hitters collide with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers also on Tuesday.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Collector's item alert: Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez signed cards issued

Collector's item alert: Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez signed cards issued

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
One of the greatest Filipino basketball players if not the greatest is getting the basketball card treatment.
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans tear Nets to open NBA season

Pelicans tear Nets to open NBA season

10 hours ago
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans opened the NBA season with a punishing 130-108 victory over the star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
Lee's game-winner lifts Suns over Mavericks

Lee's game-winner lifts Suns over Mavericks

8 hours ago
Damion Lee hit a go-ahead jumper from the baseline in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns erased...
Sports
fbtw
Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

10 hours ago
The draw for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup takes place on Saturday in Auckland with the women's game at an all-time high...
Sports
fbtw
Saso blows hot start, falls 7 shots off Thitikul in BMW Ladies Championship

Saso blows hot start, falls 7 shots off Thitikul in BMW Ladies Championship

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso nearly put to naught a fiery three-birdie start with a shaky backside stint but holed out with a birdie to card...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
MPL Playoffs: RSG keeps title defense alive, BREN Esports stuns Smart Omega

MPL Playoffs: RSG keeps title defense alive, BREN Esports stuns Smart Omega

By Michelle Lojo | 17 minutes ago
Defending champions RSG Philippines continue their uphill battle to defend their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League...
Sports
fbtw
Crossovers unplug Chargers, gain solo PVL lead

Crossovers unplug Chargers, gain solo PVL lead

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Crossovers bucked a tough loss in the opening set where they were denied a comeback to remain perfect after three outings...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi gains with 2nd 68, but Suzuki skids in Thailand Amateur Open

Malixi gains with 2nd 68, but Suzuki skids in Thailand Amateur Open

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Rianne Malixi continued to struggle on Panya Indra Golf Club surface’s speed and slopes.
Sports
fbtw
Alveo 5150 bidders prime up for IRONMAN 70.3

Alveo 5150 bidders prime up for IRONMAN 70.3

6 hours ago
A slew of campaigners in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay are using the upcoming endurance race held under the Olympic-style setup...
Sports
fbtw
Velez-Gabuat face-off looms in PPS Baybay netfest

Velez-Gabuat face-off looms in PPS Baybay netfest

8 hours ago
John David Velez and Thomas Gabuat gear up for a fierce showdown in the boys’ centerpiece division even as Kimi Brodeth...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with