Flying Titans swoop down on High Speed Hitters

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans eked out a tough five-set thriller over the PLDT High Speed Hitters for their second win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The Flying Titans saved one match point as they scored three straight points in the winner take-all fifth set punctuated by a Desiree Cheng block on Chin Basas.

FINAL: Basas is blocked by Cheng and Choco Mucho bests PLDT in five sets, 24-26, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15 | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #PVL2022 pic.twitter.com/73hvoq8zLf — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) October 20, 2022

It was a neck-and-neck affair in the decider as PLDT fought back from a 4-1 start by the Flying Titans.

But when it mattered most, guest player Odina Aliyeva stepped up for her squad as she tied the game at 15-all after Jessy De Leon sent PLDT to match point.

Elena Samoilenko hit out for the High Speed Hitters to give Choco Mucho their second match point of the game.

Aliyeva finished with 30 points in the victory for the 2-1 Flying Titans with Kat Tolentino chipping in 16 markers to pace the locals.

Of note that middle blocker Maddie Madayag saw action as a sub in the third and fifth sets after missing action for more than a year due to an ACL injury.

Though she was unable to clinch a point, Madayag was able to provide support for her team with her presence on the court.

Samoilenko ended up with 35 points in the losing effort. Mika Reyes and Fiola Ceballos added 14 markers each.

Choco Mucho faces the still unbeaten Chery Tiggo Crossovers next on October 25 while the High Speed Hitters collide with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers also on Tuesday.