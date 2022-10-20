Crossovers unplug Chargers, gain solo PVL lead

MANILA, Philippines — The Chery Tiggo Crossovers kept themselves on track in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a five-set victory over the Akari Chargers, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The Crossovers bucked a tough loss in the opening set where they were denied a comeback to remain perfect after three outings and hold a temporary solo lead in the standings.

Jelena Cvijovic spearheaded a scorching 12-3 start for the Crossovers in the winner-take-all fifth set to all but assure themselevs of the victory.

Shaya Adorador clinched a block point to punctuate the run that gave Chery the insurmountable lead.

FINAL: Adorador gets the soft touch as Chery remains perfect after a 5-set win over Akari, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #PVL2022 pic.twitter.com/MM5CBRTrCj — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) October 20, 2022

But it was no walk in the park for the league leaders as they endured a sorry loss in the first salvo after they fought back from a seven-point deficit.

Chery uncorked a 10-3 run to tie the set at 23-all after a May Luna down the line attack.

But Akari reinforcement Prisilla Rivera scored twice from the backrow to help edge Chery for the opening win, 25-23.

In the second set, Chery was able to bounce back from the loss in the opener with another run in the middle of the set. The team flipped the script after going down, 13-16, in the second technical timeout.

EJ Laure, though, helped energize a 10-3 run to gain control of the salvo, 23-19.

Super sub Jaila Atienza scored on the clincher to tie the match at one set apiece.

Chery remained the ones playing catch-up though as the Chargers gained the lead anew with Akari recovering from an early 6-9 deficit.

Rivera scored twice in the last three rallies of the set to give the advantage back to Akari, 25-21.

Luckily for the Crossovers, they were able to score a strong start in the fourth salvo. They were at set point early, 24-16.

Though a Rivera takeover saved five set points for the Chargers, Cza Carandang was able to convert finally to force the winner-take-all fifth set.

Paat and Carandang chipped in 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Cvijovic added 16 markers of her own. Laure was the fourth Crossover in twin-digit scoring with 14.

Rivera paced Akari, whch fell to 1-2, with 30 points, while Janine Marciano contributed 24 markers.

The Crossovers face the Choco Mucho Flying Titans next on Tuesday, October 25, while the Akari Chargers have the chance to bounce back during the weekend as they tangle with the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday, October 22.