^

Sports

Crossovers unplug Chargers, gain solo PVL lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 5:40pm
Crossovers unplug Chargers, gain solo PVL lead
Mylene Paat
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Chery Tiggo Crossovers kept themselves on track in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a five-set victory over the Akari Chargers, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The Crossovers bucked a tough loss in the opening set where they were denied a comeback to remain perfect after three outings and hold a temporary solo lead in the standings.

Jelena Cvijovic spearheaded a scorching 12-3 start for the Crossovers in the winner-take-all fifth set to all but assure themselevs of the victory.

Shaya Adorador clinched a block point to punctuate the run that gave Chery the insurmountable lead.

But it was no walk in the park for the league leaders as they endured a sorry loss in the first salvo after they fought back from a seven-point deficit.

Chery uncorked a 10-3 run to tie the set at 23-all after a May Luna down the line attack.

But Akari reinforcement Prisilla Rivera scored twice from the backrow to help edge Chery for the opening win, 25-23.

In the second set, Chery was able to bounce back from the loss in the opener with another run in the middle of the set. The team flipped the script after going down, 13-16, in the second technical timeout.

EJ Laure, though, helped energize a 10-3 run to gain control of the salvo, 23-19.

Super sub Jaila Atienza scored on the clincher to tie the match at one set apiece.

Chery remained the ones playing catch-up though as the Chargers gained the lead anew with Akari recovering from an early 6-9 deficit.

Rivera scored twice in the last three rallies of the set to give the advantage back to Akari, 25-21.

Luckily for the Crossovers, they were able to score a strong start in the fourth salvo. They were at set point early, 24-16.

Though a Rivera takeover saved five set points for the Chargers, Cza Carandang was able to convert finally to force the winner-take-all fifth set.

Paat and Carandang chipped in 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Cvijovic added 16 markers of her own. Laure was the fourth Crossover in twin-digit scoring with 14.

Rivera paced Akari, whch fell to 1-2, with 30 points, while Janine Marciano contributed 24 markers.

The Crossovers face the Choco Mucho Flying Titans next on Tuesday, October 25, while the Akari Chargers have the chance to bounce back during the weekend as they tangle with the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday, October 22.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Collector's item alert: Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez signed cards issued

Collector's item alert: Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez signed cards issued

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
One of the greatest Filipino basketball players if not the greatest is getting the basketball card treatment.
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans tear Nets to open NBA season

Pelicans tear Nets to open NBA season

7 hours ago
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans opened the NBA season with a punishing 130-108 victory over the star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
UE alumnus Paul Lee beams with pride as Red Warriors show fight in UAAP 85

UE alumnus Paul Lee beams with pride as Red Warriors show fight in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After going 0-14 in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year, UE currently sits at the middle of the pack with a 3-3 slate.
Sports
fbtw
Lee's game-winner lifts Suns over Mavericks

Lee's game-winner lifts Suns over Mavericks

5 hours ago
Damion Lee hit a go-ahead jumper from the baseline in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Suns erased...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen, Red Bull fired by twin ambitions in Texas

Verstappen, Red Bull fired by twin ambitions in Texas

8 hours ago
Newly acclaimed double world champion Max Verstappen has every right to enjoy celebrating his second drivers’ championship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Saso blows hot start, falls 7 shots off Thitikul in BMW Ladies Championship

Saso blows hot start, falls 7 shots off Thitikul in BMW Ladies Championship

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso nearly put to naught a fiery three-birdie start with a shaky backside stint but holed out with a birdie to card...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi gains with 2nd 68, but Suzuki skids in Thailand Amateur Open

Malixi gains with 2nd 68, but Suzuki skids in Thailand Amateur Open

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi continued to struggle on Panya Indra Golf Club surface’s speed and slopes.
Sports
fbtw
Alveo 5150 bidders prime up for IRONMAN 70.3

Alveo 5150 bidders prime up for IRONMAN 70.3

3 hours ago
A slew of campaigners in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay are using the upcoming endurance race held under the Olympic-style setup...
Sports
fbtw
Velez-Gabuat face-off looms in PPS Baybay netfest

Velez-Gabuat face-off looms in PPS Baybay netfest

5 hours ago
John David Velez and Thomas Gabuat gear up for a fierce showdown in the boys’ centerpiece division even as Kimi Brodeth...
Sports
fbtw
Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

Women's football on all-time high ahead of biggest World Cup draw

7 hours ago
The draw for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup takes place on Saturday in Auckland with the women's game at an all-time high...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with