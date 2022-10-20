Collector's item alert: Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez signed cards issued

MANILA, Philippines – One of the greatest Filipino basketball players if not the greatest is getting the basketball card treatment.

Three limited edition autographed and hand-numbered cards depicting Ramon Fernandez during his playing days with Toyota, San Miguel and Tanduay are being released to fans.

Each of these three cards will have a run of only 100 copies and will sell for P3,500 apiece.

The Ramon S. Fernandez Sports and Youth Development Foundation (RSFSYDF) has issued the first series of these collectible basketball cards with the proceeds going to assist athletes who could help young athletes reach their potential.

“The basketball cards were an idea that was put forward to help generate funds for our activities,” said Fernandez. “We know what basketball cards mean to fans and collectors and this is a way to reach out to them for a worthwhile endeavor.”

Added Fernandez, this is just the first series with other cards and designs slated for release next year among their many projects.

“I have never been one to coach, but I do like training and working with the youth,” said Fernandez, who was a four-time Most Valuable Player during his long PBA career from 1975-1994.

Fernandez famously suited up for Toyota then went to Beer Hausen for his best statistical performance of his career where he nearly averaged a triple double. He took his talents to Tanduay then to Purefoods and lastly, San Miguel. In that span, he won a record 19 PBA championships on top of a roomful of statistical records and individual awards.

“When I retired in 1994, I put up my ‘Life is a Ball’ clinic for the youth,” recalled Fernandez. “I wanted to stay in touch with the game.”

His clinics in Cebu helped many a Cebuano youth in their early careers that enabled them to play for Ateneo de Cebu and later for Ateneo de Manila and the University of Santo Tomas.

During the administration of President Duterte, Fernandez was appointed to the Philippine Sports Commission and served as Chef de Mission for the recently concluded Vietnam Southeast Asian Games.

“The goal of the Ramon S. Fernandez Sports & Youth Foundation is to not only help the youth but also provide funding for athletes who can compete for medals in international competition,” added Boobi Kintanar, executive director for the foundation. “We are doing this in a private capacity as Mon has already served with the PSC.”

“You can say that the programs we want to do are my way of giving back to sports which has allowed me to be the person I am today,” summed up Fernandez. “If we can also help others reach their potential and in return give back to their communities then I have done my part.”

Basketball and basketball card collectors can avail of the first limited edition series by going to rsfsyd.com for information.