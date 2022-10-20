Smart empowers your all-out NBA experienceÂ 

Smart empowers your all-out NBA experience

MANILA, Philippines – As the NBA ushers in a new season of nonstop hardcourt action, Smart — the Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network as recognized by Ookla — is empowering millions of Filipino basketball fans with the complete digital NBA experience: access to NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service; NBA TV Philippines, a localized version of the NBA’s dedicated 24/7 channel livestreamed on Smart’s GigaPlay App; and NBA.com/Philippines the league’s official digital destination in the country.



Downloadable on the App Store and the Google Play Store, the Smart GigaPlay App lets Smart subscribers watch live NBA games and programing anytime, anywhere.

Fans will be able to watch the league’s tent-pole events throughout the 2022-23 season — including tip-off, Christmas Day games, NBA All-Star, playoffs and finals — for an all-out, 24/7 basketball viewing experience on this side of the world through NBA TV Philippines.

Complete NBA experience for Filipino fans

“We know how passionate Filipinos are when it comes to supporting their favorite NBA teams and superstars. This is the reason we are giving Smart subscribers the power and flexibility to witness the most complete NBA experience so they can enjoy hardcourt action whenever they want, through the power of Smart,” says Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group-Individual at Smart.



Smart Prepaid subscribers can enjoy NBA action on the GigaPlay App with PowerAll 99, which comes with 8 GB for all sites and apps, Unli TikTok, and Unli Texts to All Networks valid for seven days for only Php 99. In addition to PowerAll promos, Smart subscribers may access NBA games by subscribing to Giga Video, Giga Power, Magic Data, and Unli 5G promo options.



Alternatively, Smart customers can subscribe to NBA League Pass, which provides livestreams with higher video quality, lower streaming latency and a seamless user experience for consuming live NBA content. Postpaid subscribers can get NBA League Pass by opting to pay with their Smart mobile plan, while prepaid users can subscribe via their prepaid load.



Finally, NBA.com/Philippines will offer Filipino fans access to game highlights, stats, standings, scores, schedules and localized content, including a video series titled “Bente Uno,” which will feature discussions hosted by sports reporters and basketball personalities about relevant league news and topics. Smart subscribers can also access editorial content on NBA.com/Philippines without incurring data charges.



Know more at https://smart.com.ph/Pages/gigaplay and experience the complete NBA experience through Smart’s digital offerings.