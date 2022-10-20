Davao deals Pasig first loss in PCAP 3rd Conference

MANILA, Philippines — The Davao Chess Eagles dug deep to stun the Pasig King Pirates, 12.5-8.5, in last night’s action in the third conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

The erstwhile undefeated Pasig squad took a 4.5-2.5 lead in blitz chess. Come rapid chess, NM Dale Bernardo and NM Henry Lopez turned the tables on IM Idel Datu, AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo and Jerome Villanueva for the three full points while NM Alexander Lupian, FM AJ Literatus and NM Jonathan Tan managed to draw with their counterparts for a huge turnaround.

Davao took rapid chess, 10-4, to give them an overall 12.5-8.5 triumph.

Said NM Lopez: “We didn’t expect it (to win). We just held on sa rapid because we were down sa blitz. The win against Pasig is a confidence booster for our team more so we are the first team to beat them this conference. Hopefully, we can sustain our momentum all throughout this conference.”

The last time Pasig lost was on July 2 when the San Juan Predators squeaked past them, 11-10, in the elimination round of the Wesley So Cup. That’s 109 days ago.

Prior to that loss, Davao also defeated Pasig for the first time also by the score of 11-10 last June 13; also in that same Wesley So Cup.

The King Pirates bounced back with a 15-6 triumph in the second match of the Wednesday night double header over the Toledo Trojans.

Davao, on the other hand, crushed the Pasig Junior squad, 19-2.

The King Pirates remained atop the Northern Division with a 13-1 slate while Davao kept the pole position in the South with a 12-2 record albeit by a slim 209.5-208 lead in won points over the hard-charging Iloilo Kisela Knights, who also tote a similar win-loss record.