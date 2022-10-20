^

Del Campo bags hat trick as Kaya women near title in Singapore tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 10:02am
Shai Del Campo
Courtesy of Kaya FC

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team mainstay Shai Del Campo registered a first half hat trick to lead Kaya FC to a convincing 6-nil victory over Thai club Phranakorn FC at the Yishun Stadium in Singapore on Wednesday.

The Kaya women, who were playing only their second 11 a-side football game, improved to six points atop the standings with their two wins. They hope to seal the deal for the tournament win in the SingaCup's Women's Football Championship with a sweep against Persib Bandung Putri on Friday.

Del Campo netted three goals in the first 45 minutes of the game to put Kaya in complete control, 3-0, at halftime.

Super sub Anicka Castaneda then entered in the second half to score a goal and also bag an assist when she set up Irish Navaja to put the Philippines side ahead, 5-nil.

Shelah Cadag added another goal late to complete the six-goal rout for the AIA 7s reigning champs.

Kaya pulled out all the stops against the Thai squad as they fielded a formidable lineup led by Filipinas veterans Inna Palacios, Hali Long, and Del Campo.

Also in the starting lineup were players who formerly suited up for the national team like Mea Bernal, Chelo Hodges and Bhebe Lemoran, among others.

Kaya kicks off against Persib Bandung Putri on 5 p.m. Friday to ensure themselves of the top prize in the Singapore tiff.

This is the club's first venture into 11 a-side football for the women's team as they have been competing in 7 a-side competitions locally.

