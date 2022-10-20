^

UE alumnus Paul Lee beams with pride as Red Warriors show fight in UAAP 85

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 9:42am
UE alumnus Paul Lee beams with pride as Red Warriors show fight in UAAP 85
Paul Lee (center)
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UE Red Warriors had a special spectator in the audience during their first round battle against the UP Fighting Maroons at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

PBA veteran Paul Lee, who helped UE reach the UAAP finals in 2009, was in the stands along with fellow UE alumni Rey Suerte and Roi Sumang as a resurgent Red Warriors program has surprised the rest of the league.

After going 0-14 in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year, UE currently sits at the middle of the pack with a 3-3 slate.

With UE now a force to be reckoned with, Lee said he was delighted to see his alma mater return to its competitiveness.

"It feels good to be back. I think they're for real right now," said Lee during the game.

"When is the last time na nanalo sila ng back-to-back? Masaya na naka-compete na ulit yung school namin. Nakakatuwa, nakakaproud," he added.

Though losing to defending champs UP, 77-84, UE gave the Fighting Maroons a run for their money — while also bagging big wins against contenders like the DLSU Green Archers for the year.

As for who has been standing out for Lee, CJ Payawal was the first name to come to his mind — rightly so as the guard finished with 21 markers against UP.

"Gusto ko yung Payawal. Napanood ko siya against Adamson, although natalo sila, yung game niya sobrang smooth lang. He doesn't force any shots, he picks his spots lang," said Lee.

"Nakakatuwa makapanood ng ganoong college players, di lang ratratan. I'm rooting for that guy at sa buong UE team," he added.

Though still jockeying for position for a possible stint in the UAAP Final Four, UE has established itself as a formidable opponent this year.

The Red Warriors hope to stage another upset when they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles over the weekend to wrap up their first round campaign.

