Phoenix hits .500 mark

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2022 | 12:00am
Import Kaleb Wesson helps sustain Phoenix’ steady rise with a 23-point, 13-rebound game.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix zapped Meralco with its stifling defense to collar its third straight win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, 89-82, yesterday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Fuel Masters disrupted the Chris Newsome-less Bolts with their full-court press and schemed to clamp down on Meralco import Johnny O’Bryant en route to the strong followup to their 101-93 upset of Barangay Ginebra and 111-97 beating of NLEX.

Rising Phoenix finally reached the .500 mark after a woeful 0-3 start and climbed to a share of fourth with idle NorthPort and Blackwater at 3-3.

“This is a testament to what we’re doing as a group, trying to help one another out. Winning is a by-product of what we’re doing,” said coach Topex Robinson, who utilized his entire bench to keep up with the team’s defensive game plans.

“We really wanted to pound on it defensively,” added Robinson, whose charges forced Meralco to 23 turnovers which they converted to 26 markers.

The Fuel Masters are in the middle of a hot run while staying laser-focused despite distractions stemming from the company’s legal troubles.

“It’s open, there’s a lot of struggles outside our circle so we just want to repay management for taking care of us amidst everything that’s going on. They kept us together, they’re true to their word and we’re just happy to pay back the trust they’ve given us,” said Robinson.

“I think that’s enough motivation to really force everybody to play for one another,” he added.

Kaleb Wesson delivered 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go with 13 rebounds as he outplayed O’Bryant, who coughed up a lowly seven on a 2-of-17 clip against the Phoenix defense.

Young guns Encho Serrano and Tyler Tio fired 14 apiece.

Later, with Earl Clark (45 markers) and Kevin Alas (24) as spearhead, NLEX upstaged TNT, 110-101, to give coach Frankie Lim his maiden triumph after losing his first two outings at the helm.

“It was very frustrating. Iniisip ko nga, kailan ko kaya makukuha yung first win. And it happened tonight. So I’m very happy. It’s against a big team so it means a lot to us, especially after two losses,” said Lim.

in another solid outing as skipper RJ Jazul (12) and Javee Mocon (10) also helped Wesson out in scoring.

With O’Bryant cuffed, Bong Quinto, with career-high 22, Aaron Black, with 14, and Allein Maliksi, with 13, took the offensive cudgels for Meralco.

The Bolts have now lost back-to-back and slipped to 1-4 overall.

Robinson’s troops set the tone for the victory with a fiery 15-2 blast to start the second canto en route to a 39-24 cushion. They widened the gap to a high 82-63.

PBA COMMISSIONERâ€™S CUP
