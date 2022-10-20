Bulldogs check seven-year skid vs Archers

MANILA, Philippines — Rampaging National U’s meteoric rise reached another height as it caught another big fish in La Salle, 80-76, on its way to regaining the pole position in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Four players uncorked twin digits led by Steve Nash Enriquez and John Lloyd Clemente with 16 points apiece as the Bulldogs rolled to their fourth straight win for a 5-1 card.

Enriquez added three rebounds and three assists while team captain Clemente collared 10 boards as the Bulldogs ended a seven-year losing skid against La Salle.

The Bulldogs, who also got ample support from Omar John (15-12) and John Figueroa (12), last won against the Green Archers back in Season 78 in 2015, 81-73.

Prior to slaying La Salle, NU also claimed the scalp of reigning champion UP to snatch the top spot for a running capital in its Final Four drive nearing the second round of the elims.

“La Salle is also one of the big boys so it’s a sigh of relief for us. We’re down midway through the third but we found ways to flip the momentum to our favor. We turned the game around,” said coach Jeff Napa as his wards continued to prove their mettle after sweeping the Filoil preseason.

“We’re not too talented compared to other teams but we’re talented na malaki ang puso ng mga ito,” he added.

The Bulldogs showed grit and heart by unleashing a 15-5 rally to flip a 42-51 deficit to a 57-56 cushion late in the third, and went on to preserve the effort, scuttling La Salle’s spirited comeback in the end game.

Later, reigning champion University of the Philippines survived a gritty challenge from University of the East with an 84-77 win to stay on equal footing with NU.

“Hangga’t maaari, ayaw naming malagay sa mga ganitong sitwasyon. We have to be consistent from the very start. Buti na lang towards the end, nakapag-execute kami,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde as his wards needed one last hurrah after UE’s repeated rallies.

Meanwhile, Kai Ballungay unloaded a career-high of 21 points as vengeful Ateneo routed Adamson, 76-55, for its fourth win against two losses.

The Blue Eagles somehow eased the pain of their loss to the UP Maroons last weekend.

Adamson dropped to 2-4.