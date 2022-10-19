^

Tams trample Tigers for 1st win in UAAP 85

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 9:25pm
Bryan Sajonia
MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Tamaraws finally got into the win column of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament after a 75-60 victory over the UST Growling Tigers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

FEU leaned on Bryan Sajonia's 23 points to rebound after their worst start in the Final Four era as they went winless in their first five games.

The Tigers, meanwhile, were sent reeling to their fifth straight defeat as they played without foreign student-athlete Adama Faye, who served his one-game suspension.

After just a seven-point advantage at the half, 40-33, FEU clamped down on defense and outscored UST, 15-9, in the third salvo to claim a comfortable advantage.

Late in the game, the Tamaraws extended their lead to as big as 17 points.

Apart from Sajonia, Ljay Gonzales and Xyrus Torres both contributed 17 markers each in the victory.

A sizeable FEU crowd was there to witness the convincing victory for the 1-5 Tamaraws.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the whole FEU community. Ngayon ko lang nakita na grabe 'yung crowd, up until the bleachers. Grabe 'yung suporta nila, from a 0-5 start, ganon pa rin ang suporta nila," said FEU head coach Olsen Racela.

"We're actually happy that andito sila, suporta nila. We're playing for all of them, it's nice to get our first win," he added.

For UST, Nic Cabanero was the only player in double-digit scoring with 20 markers.

The Tigers are also 1-5 for the season.

To cap off their first round, the FEU Tamaraws face the league-leading NU Bulldogs on Sunday, October 23 at the Ynares Centre in Antipolo.

UST, meanwhile, clashes with defending champs UP on Saturday also in Antipolo.

The Scores:

FEU 75 -- Sajonia 23, Torres 17, Gonzales 17, Sandagon 6, Anonuevo 5, Alforque 3, Tempra 2, Bagunu 2, Sleat 0, Celzo 0, Tchuente 0, Bautista 0, Guibao 0.
UST 60 -- Cabanero 20, Lazarte 8, Manaytay 7, Mantua 7, Pangilinan 6, Calimag 5, HErrera 3, Garing 2, Manalang 2, Duremdes 0, Laure 0.

Quarters: 19-14, 40-33, 55-42, 75-60.

