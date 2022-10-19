UAAP women's hoops: Cayabyab leads NU to 102nd straight win; Ateneo thwarts Adamson

MANILA, Philippines — Kristine Cayabyab came out with another career-high game as the NU Lady Bulldogs routed the DLSU Lady Archers, 93-72, to improve to 6-0 in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesday.

Cayabyab uncorked 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals to pace the Lady Bulldogs to their 102nd straight win.

The freshman stepped up in Ann Pingol's absence as she came down with a fever.

NU unleashed a 24-8 run in the fourth salvo to blow the game wide open to pull away, 93-65, with 1:54 left in the contest.

Camille Clarin added 19 points, seven assists and five steals in the victory.

"We kinda started slow. We missed the services of Ann Pingol but the other guys stepped up, and contributed really well," said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan. "Nakalayo kami sa second half. It's a total collective effort from everyone on our team."

Fina Niantcho led La Salle with 20 points and six boards.

La Salle fell to 4-2 in the standings.

In the last game of the day, the Ateneo Blue Eagles turned back the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 66-58.

Despite entering the second half down double digits, Ateneo sparked a huge 22-0 run sparked by Sarah Makanjoula.

Sandra Villacruz punctuated the run with an and-one conversion to put the Katipunan squad up seven, 48-41.

Three Ateneo players finished with double-doubles as Makanjoula led the efforts with 16 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and four blocks.

Veteran Jhazmin Joson had 16 points and 10 boards while Junzie Calago added 13 markers and 12 rebounds.

Ateneo plays UE next on Sunday while the Lady Falcons and DLSU try to gain bounce-back victories against each other the day before at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

NU, meanwhile, aims for a perfect 7-0 start to the season against the FEU Lady Tamaraws also on Sunday.

The scores:

Third game

NU (93) - Cayabyab 27, Clarin 19, Edimo Tiky 15, Surada 12, Cacho 9, Fabruada 6, Canuto 5, Betanio 0, Villareal 0, Solis 0, Bartolo 0, Talas 0, Ico 0, Estacio 0, Dimaunahan 0.

DLSU (72) - Niantcho Tchuido 20, Sario 17, Torres 12, Binaohan 8, Espinas 6, Arciga 6, De La Paz 3, Jimenez 0, Dalisay 0, Ahmed 0, Castillo 0, Camba 0.

Quarterscores: 18-12, 40-32, 65-52, 93-72.

Fourth game

Ateneo 66 -- Joson 16, Makanjuola 16, Calago 13, Villacruz 11, Nieves 8, Navarro 2, Jajurie 0, Eufemiano 0, Miranda 0, Cruza 0.

Adamson 58 -- Adeshina 14, Padilla 13, Dampios 8, Medina 8, Agojo 6, Flor 5, Dela Cruz 2, Ornopia 1, Catulong 1, Alaba Angela 0, Meniano 0, Etang 0, Dumelod 0, Alaba Angeli. 0.

Quarterscores: 16-15, 26-39, 53-47, 66-58.