Malixi stays at joint 2nd, but falls 6 shots behind in Thailand Amateur Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 4:50pm
Malixi stays at joint 2nd, but falls 6 shots behind in Thailand Amateur Open
Rianne Malixi and with coach Rick Gibson

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi topped her opening round 69 with a 68 and stayed at joint second but fell six strokes behind Thai Vongtaveelap Natthakritta, who continued to pound the Panya Indra Golf Club course with her superb all-around game halfway through the Thailand Amateur Open in Bangkok Wednesday.

Natthakritta, the Hanoi SEA Games individual gold medalist, followed up her fiery first round 65 with a solid 66 as she threatened to pull away from the stellar international field at 131, hiking her overnight four-shot lead over Malixi and Kanayart Siripimlapat to six with a sustained assault at the par-70 layout.

She actually slowed down with a one-birdie feat at the front after birdying three of the first six holes at the back where she teed off. But her 34-32 card proved enough to net her a huge cushion heading to the last 36 holes of the host country’s premier amateur championship.

Malixi, eager to launch her bid in the morning wave after salvaging a one-under card in a late start Tuesday, three-putted No. 2 instead as she continued to struggle on the layout's undulating surface. But she quickly recovered with back-to-back birdies from No. 6, snapped a five-hole par game with another birdie on No. 13, failed to get up-and-down on the next before regaining the stroke on the 16th for a pair of 34s.

But her 137 aggregate dropped her too far behind Natthakritta although she expects to gain some grounds when they slug it out in the featured flight Thursday with Prachnakorn Prim, who joined the ICTSI-backed Filipina ace at second with a 67.

The erstwhile joint second-running Siripimlapat crumbled with a 76 and tumbled to joint ninth at 145.

Meanwhile, Lois Kaye Go bounced back from opening 77 with a 70 marked by four birdies but marred by two bogeys and a double bogey as she moved to joint 13th at 147 but 16 shots off the two-day leader.

Mafy Singson, on the other hand, hardly checked a seven-over start with a 76 for a 153 while Burberry Zhang stumbled with a 79 for a 159, Abby Abarcas limped with a 83 for 165 and Laurea Duque posting an 84 for a 166.

RIANNE MALIXI
