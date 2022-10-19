UAAP womenâ€™s hoops: Tigresses win 3rd straight; Fighting Maroons rebound

^

UAAP women’s hoops: Tigresses win 3rd straight; Fighting Maroons rebound

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 2:07pm
Tacky Tacatac
MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigresses leaned on the offensive prowess of Tacky Tacatac and Jovlyn Pangilinan to blast the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 83-49, for their third straight victory in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesday.

Tacatac and Pangilinan sank all but three of UST's 15 triples in the lopsided contest.

In the second salvo, UST limited FEU to 11 points to hold a 20-point advantage, 47-27, at the half.

Tactac finished with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists. Pangilinan, meanwhile, scored all her points on triples, sinking seven treys to register 21 points.

"Yung game plan namin nasunod. I'm happy na yung scouting report namin against FEU worked today. Also, Tacky and Joylyn provided the outside shooting for us. Yung role also ng bawat player were done really well," said Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong as they went up to 5-1 in the standings to remain in second place.

UST's advantage reached a high of 39 points in the fourth salvo.

Eka Soriano added an all-around game for the Tigresses as she finished with 10 points, eight assists and six steals.

Princess Jumuad paced FEU with 17 markers.

In the earlier game, the UP Fighting Maroons arrested a two-game losing streak at the expense of the winless UE Lady Warriors, 66-42.

The Maroons started strong en route to the victory, ending the first quarter up by 20, 25-5.

UP head coach Paul Ramos heaved a sigh of relief as the Fighting Maroons were able to get back into the win column.

"Very important. As we all know, the standings are shaping up and we are beginning to see who will be battling it out for the second, third, and fourth spots. Obviously, we are vying for one of those spots so every win matters for us," said Ramos.

Erika Jimenez and Stiff Larrosa paced UP with 11 markers each.
UST and UP face off in their final assignment of the first round on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The scores:

First game

UP 66 – Larrosa 11, Jimenez 11, Vingno 10, Domingo 10, Maw 7, Sanchez 7, Bariquit 6, Tapawan 2, Rivera 2, Pesquera 0, Gonzales 0, Sauz 0, Lebico 0, Lozada 0.
UE 42 – Kone 13, Paule 6, Anastacio 5, Silva 4, Lorena 4, Terrinal 3, Caraig 2, Sajol 2, Gervacio 2, Nama 1, Dela Rosa 0, Delig 0, Tinio.
Quarterscores: 25-5, 38-11, 54-25, 66-42.

Second game

UST 83 – Tacatac 24, Pangilinan 21, Soriano 10, Dionisio 7, Serrano 6, Araza 5, Villasin 4, Danganan 4, Bron 2, Santos 0, Ambos 0, Villapando 0.
FEU 49 – Jumuad 17, Taguiam 10, Go 9, Paras 4, Aquino 3, Pacia 2, Obien 2, Geabroso 2, Delos Santos 0, Lopez 0, Salvani 0, Cunanan 0, Mendaros 0.
Quarterscores: 24-16, 47-27, 70-38, 83-49.

