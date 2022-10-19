Air Force, Army dispute AFP Olympics football crown

MANILA, Philippines – It’s Army versus Air Force.

Just like old times. These two venerable institutions of Philippine football will clash for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Olympics football championship at 7 a.m. Friday, October 21, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Before the rise of the defunct United Football League, in the old leagues, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the Philippine Army (PA) teams — the old bastion of national players — would clash for the domestic crown.

The last time an Armed Forces team won a local football crown was in the UFL Cup of 2011 where PAF upended the heavily favored Loyola Meralco Sparks in the finals, 2-0, behind goals by Ian Araneta and Yanti Bersales.

Today, a former Azkals player from those Miracle of Hanoi days, Joebel Bermejo is now the playing coach of PAF. Chieffy Caligdong, Mark Ferrer, Rey Palmes, Peter Jaugan, Bersales and Araneta have retired.

Roel Gener and Eduard Sacapaño have retired. But Gener’s brother, Ronel, is still playing. His assistant is also a national team veteran who was part of the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup squad — Nestor “Boogie” Margarse.

And both Ronel Gener and Joebel Bermejo will guide their squads against each other.

PA has a younger team while PAF has an older squad. They still have Ric Becite and former Pachanga although former FEU star striker Jovanie Simpron is injured.

“Pride is what is at stake,” Bermejo said of this gold medal match-up.

Other teams competing in the AFP Olympics include Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police.

Philippine Army is the defending AFP Olympics champion while PAF is the defending Aboitiz Cup champion.