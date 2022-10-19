^

Sports

Air Force, Army dispute AFP Olympics football crown

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 12:11pm
Air Force, Army dispute AFP Olympics football crown
The Philippine Air Force (above) and Philippine Army football teams.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s Army versus Air Force. 

Just like old times. These two venerable institutions of Philippine football will clash for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Olympics football championship at 7 a.m. Friday, October 21, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Before the rise of the defunct United Football League, in the old leagues, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the Philippine Army (PA) teams — the old bastion of national players — would clash for the domestic crown.

The last time an Armed Forces team won a local football crown was in the UFL Cup of 2011 where PAF upended the heavily favored Loyola Meralco Sparks in the finals, 2-0, behind goals by Ian Araneta and Yanti Bersales.

Today, a former Azkals player from those Miracle of Hanoi days, Joebel Bermejo is now the playing coach of PAF. Chieffy Caligdong, Mark Ferrer, Rey Palmes, Peter Jaugan, Bersales and Araneta have retired.

Roel Gener and Eduard Sacapaño have retired. But Gener’s brother, Ronel, is still playing. His assistant is also a national team veteran who was part of the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup squad — Nestor “Boogie” Margarse.

And both Ronel Gener and Joebel Bermejo will guide their squads against each other.

PA has a younger team while PAF has an older squad. They still have Ric Becite and former Pachanga although former FEU star striker Jovanie Simpron is injured. 

“Pride is what is at stake,” Bermejo said of this gold medal match-up.

Other teams competing in the AFP Olympics include Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police. 

Philippine Army is the defending AFP Olympics champion while PAF is the defending Aboitiz Cup champion.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cargo Movers finally score

Cargo Movers finally score

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
For the first time in the Premier Volleyball League, F2 Logistics played at full strength.
Sports
fbtw

Oscar recalls Manny bout

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The Ring Magazine published a special tribute in honor of Oscar de la Hoya for its September 2022 issue and in a featured article called “Greatest Hits,” The Golden Boy revisited six of his self-proclaimed...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson stays with Utah, takes over starting spot from Mitchell

Jordan Clarkson stays with Utah, takes over starting spot from Mitchell

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Despite persistent trade rumors, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson remained with the rebuilding Utah Jazz to start the...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, Phoenix try to stay hot

TNT, Phoenix try to stay hot

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
TNT and Phoenix teams that have overcome adversity to string up back-to-back victories look to keep on rolling today against...
Sports
fbtw
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
MPBL: Pasig outlasts Quezon City in OT; San Juan downs Valenzuela

MPBL: Pasig outlasts Quezon City in OT; San Juan downs Valenzuela

1 hour ago
Carlo Lastimosa forced overtime with a steal and a jumper and Pasig went on to beat Quezon City MG Cars, 84-80.
Sports
fbtw
Air Force, Army dispute AFP Olympics football crown

Air Force, Army dispute AFP Olympics football crown

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
These two venerable institutions of Philippine football will clash for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Olympics football...
Sports
fbtw
Former IronKids champ levels up, vies in Sunrise Sprint&nbsp;

Former IronKids champ levels up, vies in Sunrise Sprint 

1 hour ago
Wacky Baniqued, the most prominent star to have come out of the IronKids program, steps up his drive for multi-sport honors...
Sports
fbtw
Crossovers eye return to top of standings, face Chargers

Crossovers eye return to top of standings, face Chargers

3 hours ago
Chery Tiggo sets out for a third straight victory against Akari Thursday, hoping to sustain a fine start to a campaign that...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig-Davao, San Juan-Toledo heavyweight battles highlight PCAP play tonight

Pasig-Davao, San Juan-Toledo heavyweight battles highlight PCAP play tonight

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The second playing date for the crossover series of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with