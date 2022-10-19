^

Sports

Jalen Green stresses Rockets’ ‘winning mentality’ in new NBA season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 10:41am
Jalen Green stresses Rocketsâ€™ â€˜winning mentalityâ€™ in new NBA season
Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ballagainst the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 14, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green believes it will be a better outing for his team as he enters his sophomore year in the NBA.

Coming off a rookie season where the Rockets finished with the worst record in the league at 20-62, Green hopes to step it up a notch both individually and as a team.

"I think it's a little bit of everything, you know?" Green told Philstar.com on what he learned in the offseason during an online call with Philippine media organized by NBA 2K on Tuesday.

"Scoring the ball, trying to play defense, [trying] to instill the winning mentality this year — for sure." he added.

Green, who also visited the Philippines during the offseason, came out with two big games for the Rockets in their preseason matchups where they ended up with a 3-1 record.

Though acknowledging that Houston remains an underdog owing to their inexperience, Green knows that his will to win, along with his teammates, can be enough to throw in some surprises this year.

"Everyone already knows that we're a super young team, you know, we're not really expected to win a lot of games, it's just not in our favor but I think we got a lot of young talent, and a lot of guys who wanna win on the team right now," said Green.

"I feel like we just all bought in, I think it's gonna be very different this year, I think we're gonna push this season, going with how we can play and that we can win games," he added.

The 20-year-old also set a personal goal for himself after getting into the NBA All-Rookie First Team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

"All-Star," Green said of his goal.

Last season, Green played 67 games for the Rockets where he posted norms of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

BASKETBALL

JALEN GREEN

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson stays with Utah, takes over starting spot from Mitchell

Jordan Clarkson stays with Utah, takes over starting spot from Mitchell

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Despite persistent trade rumors, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson remained with the rebuilding Utah Jazz to start the...
Sports
fbtw

Oscar recalls Manny bout

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The Ring Magazine published a special tribute in honor of Oscar de la Hoya for its September 2022 issue and in a featured article called “Greatest Hits,” The Golden Boy revisited six of his self-proclaimed...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, Phoenix try to stay hot

TNT, Phoenix try to stay hot

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
TNT and Phoenix teams that have overcome adversity to string up back-to-back victories look to keep on rolling today against...
Sports
fbtw
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw
Knights lean on Paraiso, Sangalang

Knights lean on Paraiso, Sangalang

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Letran knew it would need Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang to keep their tempers checked for the Knights to have a chance...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Air Force, Army dispute AFP Olympics football crown

Air Force, Army dispute AFP Olympics football crown

By Rick Olivares | 13 minutes ago
These two venerable institutions of Philippine football will clash for the Armed Forces of the Philippines Olympics football...
Sports
fbtw
Former IronKids champ levels up, vies in Sunrise Sprint&nbsp;

Former IronKids champ levels up, vies in Sunrise Sprint 

27 minutes ago
Wacky Baniqued, the most prominent star to have come out of the IronKids program, steps up his drive for multi-sport honors...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum, Brown shine as Celtics nip Sixers in NBA season opener

Tatum, Brown shine as Celtics nip Sixers in NBA season opener

1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 35 points each as the Boston Celtics brushed off their preseason woes with an impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Crossovers eye return to top of standings, face Chargers

Crossovers eye return to top of standings, face Chargers

1 hour ago
Chery Tiggo sets out for a third straight victory against Akari Thursday, hoping to sustain a fine start to a campaign that...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Valdez admits 'extra push' when facing rivals Petro Gazz

Creamline's Valdez admits 'extra push' when facing rivals Petro Gazz

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
As they improved to 2-0 in this year's import-laden conference, Creamline extended their win streak over the Angels to 12...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with