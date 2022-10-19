Crossovers eye return to top of standings, face Chargers

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo sets out for a third straight victory against Akari Thursday, hoping to sustain a fine start to a campaign that has been nothing but inspiring even as Choco Mucho and PLDT tangle in a key match in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference elims at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Unlike majority of the nine-team field, the Crossovers have flourished in the early going of the qualifiers behind a cohesive local unit although import Jelena Cvijovic is due for a big outing after six-point game in their straight-set romp over the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers last October 11 and a 12-point showing in their four-set win over the Cignal HD Spikers last weekend.

But skipper Mylene Paat, EJ Laure and Cza Carandang have been dishing out big games after big games and playmaker Jasmine Nabor and libero Bea Duremdes have provided the needed spunk and aplomb that have kept their offense going and defense holding, putting Chery Tiggo on top with the powerhouse Creamline two weeks into the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Hurdling seasoned campaigners F2 Logistics and Cignal, however, doesn’t make Chery Tiggo invincible, particularly when ranged against a newcomer, as the Akari Chargers have shown some punch and poise in upending UAI-Army in straight sets, also last Saturday, to put themselves in early contention.

But coach Jorge Souza de Brito will have a lot of motivating to do to continue to draw superb games from import Prisilla Rivera and locals Janine Marciano, Erika Raagas, Princess Madrigal, Genevieve Casugod and Michelle Cobb, improve their 1-1 slate and stop the Crossovers’ early surge.

Game time is at 2:30 p.m. with Chery Tiggo upbeat of making it three-in-row and sustaining a solid start after winding up eighth in both the Open Conference and the Invitationals this year due to health issues following a breakthrough in the league’s inaugural pro staging (Open) under bubble setup in Ilocos Norte last year.

The 5:30 p.m. clash between the Flying Titans and the High Speed Hitters is also expected to be fierce with the winner breaking away from a tight five-way tie at third at 1-1 with the Petro Gazz Angels, the HD Spikers and the Chargers.

But Choco Mucho has some kind of momentum after foiling F2 Logistics in a gripping four-set battle last October 13 with Odina Aliyeva, Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, Isa Molde, Des Cheng, Cherry Nunag, Maika Ortiz and setter Deana Wong ready to slug it out with PLDT’s prolific import Elena Samoilenko and locals Mika Reyes, Dell Palomata, Jules Samonte, Joy Soyud, Chin Basas, Fiola Ceballos and Jovie Prado.

Games are aired every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play and Smart Gigaplay