Creamline's Valdez admits 'extra push' when facing rivals Petro Gazz

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 9:34am
Alyssa Valdez
PVL

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers reasserted their dominance over 2019 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference tormentors Petro Gazz after a four-set victory, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 27-25, at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday.

As they improved to 2-0 in this year's import-laden conference, Creamline extended their win streak over the Angels to 12 games from their Game 3 loss in the 2019 Reinforced Conference finals when Petro Gazz claimed the crown.

As the Cool Smashers seek a calendar grand slam, Alyssa Valdez admitted they play with a little more vigor when facing Petro Gazz.

"We really take it one game at a time. Sobrang haba pa yung conference but we really respect Petro Gazz in terms of lagi rin kaming nagtatapat talaga," said Valdez.

The Cool Smashers faced the Angels in the 2022 Open Conference finals where the former swept the series, 2-0.

"Extra preparation din talaga in terms of sinong babantayan. But we prepare naman every single game," said Valdez.

Though having gotten the better of Petro Gazz more frequently than not in recent outings, Valdez said that Creamline were not getting ahead of themselves.

Knowing the caliber of their rivals, she remains wary of the challenge that Petro Gazz presents.

"Iba pa rin yung may extra push lang ng konti kasi since day one, parang laging kami ng Petro Gazz yung nagtatapat, very close fight all the time." said Valdez.

"We listen lang to our coaches kung ano yung mga strategies na kailangan namin," she added.

Still, Valdez underscored the importance of getting another convincing victory against the Angels — especially when it comes to their reinforcement Yeliz Basa.

"Definitely, it will help us siguro. We can do better as a team din and definitely, grabe yung confidence na mabibigay niya kay [Yeliz]," Valdez said of Basa, who finished with 28 points against Petro Gazz.

Valdez, Basa and the rest of the Cool Smashers see action anew on Saturday, October 22, at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna against the Cignal HD Spikers as they seek a 3-0 start to the conference.

