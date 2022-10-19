Pasig-Davao, San Juan-Toledo heavyweight battles highlight PCAP play tonight

MANILA, Philippines – The second playing date for the crossover series of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) continues with some heavyweight bouts Wednesday night.

The undefeated Pasig King Pirates (12-0 and tops in the north division) meet up with the Davao Chess Eagles (10-2 and South leader), which some feel could be a preview of the finals.

Pasig has a formidable lineup from Boards 1 to 7 and have been consistently one of the best teams in the league since last year’s third conference. The King Pirates are gunning for their second straight title.

Davao has been a pleasant surprise. They have not only lost their top two players in GM Darwin Laylo and FM Sander Severino, but they kept going with NM Dale Bernardo ably taking over the top board and FM AJ Literatus helping on various boards.

Another key match to watch is between the San Juan Predators (10-2 and second in the North) and the Toledo Trojans (8-4 and fourth in the South). The Predators have had the better of this match-up since the first season of PCAP, but the Trojans have come a long way since that shaky second conference of last year.

They had a superb opening weekend but have hit a few speed bumps since, including a 16-5 hammering from a resurgent Laguna Heroes. Nevertheless, Toledo has some key pieces in Merben Roque, Rommel Ganzon and IM Rico Mascariñas.

The matches between Pasig-Davao and San Juan-Toledo as well as other league matches can be viewed on the Facebook page of PCAP, including the respective team pages.