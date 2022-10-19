Kaya women eye second win in Singapore tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The Kaya-Iloilo FC women's squad will look to make it two wins in a row in SingaCup's Women Football Championship in Singapore on Wednesday.

Going up against Thai champions Phranakorn FC, the Filipina booters will look to claim the top spot after their opening day win.

Kaya won over home side Lion City Sailors Women's Team on Monday, 3-1, marking the team's first-ever 11 a-side victory — it was also their first official taste of 11 a-side football after competing in 7 a-side tournament here in the Philippines.

Dionesa Tolentin converted on passes from Irish Navaja twice in quick succession in the 38th and 40th minutes to score the brace for Kaya.

Maye Mendano then put the icing on the cake with a conversion in stoppage time for the convincing victory.

Kaya battles the Thai side that also comes off a 3-1 victory over Persib Bandung Putri in their opening game.

The reigning AIA 7s Football League champs hope to make their mark in 11 a-side footy with a successful run in the Singapore tiff.

Kaya features national team members Shai del Campo, Hali Long, Inna Palacios and Anicka Castaneda in their lineup.

The Filipinas recently wrapped up a training camp in Costa Rica in their preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.