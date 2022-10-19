^

Fit-again Macandili lauds F2 teammates for stepping up in her absence

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 8:51am
MANILA, Philippines — The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers finally caught a break in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday as star libero Dawn Macandili returned to action against the United Auctioneers Inc. Army.

After two games where Macandili and F2's other libero CJ Saga were both unavailable to play, the DLSU standout was able to get the go signal to suit up just in time as the Cargo Movers took a much-needed win.

After being sorely missed in the two losses, Macandili came out with her signature floor defense as she finished with 13 excellent digs.

Now back in the fold, Macandili said she needed to calm herself down in her return.

"Masaya, siyempre, finally na-release na ako to play again and to be with my teammates. Sobrang masaya, sobrang taas ng adrenaline ko," Macandili said of her return.

"Nire-remind ko lang ang sarili ko din na kalmahan lang kasi makaka-affect siya sa laro," she added.

In her and Saga's absence, different players needed to step up to fill the libero role -- including hitters Aby Marano, Ara Galang and Dzi Gervacio.

Knowing how big of an adjustment it was to fill her position, Macandili had nothing but praise for her fellow Cargo Movers.

"Siyempre thankful ako sa teammates ko, kasi medyo no choice din sila na mag-step up. I believe na sobrang nagampanan naman nila 'yung role ko," she said.

Now with winning momentum, Macandili and the rest of the Cargo Movers hope to keep going in hopes of locking a spot in the semifinals when they face the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Tuesday, October 25.

