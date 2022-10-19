^

Cargo Movers finally score

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2022 | 12:00am
Lindsay Stalzer.
Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in the Premier Volleyball League, F2 Logistics played at full strength.

It was just unfortunate United Auctioneers-Army was at the receiving end.

Spiked by the return of scrappy libero Dawn Macandili, the Cargo Movers routed the Lady Troopers, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, yesterday to nail their first win in the PVL Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

After missing her team’s first two outings due to injury, the player known as “Ms. Everywhere” instantly made a big impact as she chased flying balls and wound up with a match-best 13 digs.

Her presence made it easy for the rest of her F2 teammates while allowing a humming offense anchored on American import Lindsay Stalzer, who spiked away with 24 points including 23 on kills.

“We were really hungry for a win,” said Stalzer, who missed a game herself due to health reasons.

It showed how powerful F2 is if it could stay healthy. UAI-Army fell to its third straight defeat.

“We’re still kind of fresh playing together. We’re working on the chemistry and I think it’s going really well, we’re going up from here,” said Stalzer.

Kalei Mau, who carried the heavy load when the Cargo Movers suited up shorthanded, played in the first two sets and finished with eight points.

In the other game, Creamline drew strength from Yeliz Basa and Alyssa Valdez as it ripped Petro Gazz, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 27-25, to seize a share of the lead with Chery Tiggo with 2-0 cards. The Angels dropped to 1-1.

