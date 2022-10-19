Marcos Jr. to PSC: Take care of athletesâ€™ nutrition

^

Marcos Jr. to PSC: Take care of athletes’ nutrition

The Philippine Star
October 19, 2022 | 12:00am
Marcos Jr. to PSC: Take care of athletes' nutrition
President Marcos (left) addresses PSC chairman Noli Eala on the importance of proper nutrition for the national athletes during their meeting in Malacañang last week.
MANILA, Philippines — Among the immediate priorities of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under chairman Noli Eala is to boost and enhance the nutrition program for the national athletes.

President Marcos cited the importance of proper nutrition, which helps guarantee a sound mind and sound body for the athletes, when he met the PSC chairman in Malacañang last week.

Eala, in his second month as PSC chairman, received the instructions from the President during the courtesy call of Olympian and world No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena on the President.

“Nagkaroon po tayo ng panahong makipag-usap sa ating Pangulo at napakasimple ng mga sinabi niya sa atin – alagaan ang mga atleta. Sabi niya dapat ayusin ang nutrition ng ating mga atleta,” said Eala.

“And I think that’s a policy direction na tamang-tama sa mga plano ng PSC, so atin po itong tututukan,” Eala added.

Proper nutrition is vital for national athletes, especially the elite ones vying in international competitions like the SEA Games, Asian Games, World Championships and the Olympics.

