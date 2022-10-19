^

Sports

TNT, Phoenix try to stay hot

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2022 | 12:00am
The Tropang Giga (2-1) gun for their third straight against skidding NLEX (2-2) at 6 p.m. with key players Jayson Castro and Mikey Williams fresh out of injuries.
MANILA, Philippines — TNT and Phoenix – teams that have overcome adversity to string up back-to-back victories – look to keep on rolling today against separate opponents in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena.

Carrying the same mission in the 3 p.m. curtain-raiser are the Fuel Masters (2-3), who seek to make Meralco (1-3) their latest victims in this run amid their team owner’s business-related woes.

On the heels of their runner-up finish in the Philippine Cup, the Tropang Giga dealt with injuries to begin their campaign. They lost to Magnolia with a 10-man crew, 94-92, but rebounded against NorthPort, 117-93, and Rain or Shine, 110-91, just as reliables such as Williams and Castro started suiting up.

“We still have to get to a point where we play a good full 48 minutes,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes, noting how the 19-point triumph against the Steve Taylor-less ROS last time out was tainted by how badly the team conceded the second-quarter, 30-14.

“And that’s a process because we had so many injuries; we never really got complete until very, very late. Hopefully, we get a chance to win a lot of games while we’re trying to get there,” Reyes added.

Out to foil Reyes’ troops are the Road Warriors, driven to give new mentor Frankie Lim his maiden victory after falling flat against Phoenix and Magnolia in eerily identical losing scorelines of 111-97.

Meanwhile, after a 0-3 start, the hard-fighting Fuel Masters got their bearings against NLEX and Ginebra (101-93). This they did despite nasty talks going around on social media of the franchise being “up for sale” following news of the company’s woes.

“We took out ‘easy’ from our vocabulary because again, it’s not something that’s going to help us at this point, with everything that’s happening around us,” said Phoenix tactician Topex Robinson. “So we just embrace ‘hard’ and try to get better at handling ‘hard.’”

PBA COMMISSIONERâ€™S CUP

TNT
