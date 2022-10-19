^

Sports

Knights lean on Paraiso, Sangalang

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2022 | 12:00am
Knights lean on Paraiso, Sangalang
Letran Knights conquered Perpetual ALTAs, 74-59, in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball game at Fil Oil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Tuesday.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Letran knew it would need Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang to keep their tempers checked for the Knights to have a chance at an ambitious NCAA three-peat.

Behaving like church boys, Paraiso and Sangalang powered the reigning back-to-back champion to a 74-59 demolition of Perpetual Help yesterday to climb to No. 3 in NCAA Season 98.

The sweet-shooting Paraiso dropped a game-high 16-points with seven rebounds and three assists while bull-strong Sangalang had 10 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block to lead the Knights to a 7-3 mark.

That was good enough to send Letran at joint third with Lyceum and closer to pace-setting St. Benilde (7-2) and No. 2 Jose Rizal U (5-2). The Altas fell to 4-6.

Gone were the useless antics that resulted to Paraiso and Sangalang being suspended for one game each in the first round where the Knights faltered to a disappointing 3-3 start that cast doubts to their triple-title chase.

Meanwhile, the league postponed the duel pitting San Beda with Arellano U due to health and safety protocols.

