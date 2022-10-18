^

Marcos Jr. to Philippine sports body: Take care of athletes' nutrition

Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 8:40pm
President Marcos with PSC Chairman Noli Eala during their meeting in Malacañang last week.
PSC

MANILA, Philippines – Among the immediate priorities of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under Chairman Noli Eala is to boost and enhance the nutrition program for the national athletes.

No less than President Marcos cited the importance of proper nutrition, which helps guarantee a sound mind and sound body for the athletes, when he met the PSC chairman in Malacanang last week. 

Eala, in his second month at the helm of Philippine sports, received the instruction from the President during the courtesy call of Olympian and world No. 3 pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena on the President.

“Nagkaroon po tayo ng panahong makipag-usap sa ating Pangulo at napakasimple ng mga sinabi niya sa atin — alagaan ang mga atleta. Sabi niya dapat ayusin ang nutrition ng ating mga atleta,” said Eala.

“And I think that’s a policy direction na tamang-tama sa mga plano ng PSC, so atin po itong tututukan,” added the PSC chairman, who wants the national athletes to be take care of like never before.

Proper nutrition is vital for the national athletes, especially the elite ones who are vying in major international competitions like the SEA Games, Asian Games, World Championships and the Olympics.

Through the years, the PSC has provided the athletes with all the support, including the proper food and vitamins based on the needs of a particular athlete in a particular sport.

But Eala felt that President Marcos wants the PSC to do an even better job on this aspect as the country continues to seek glory in the field of sports, particularly in the 2024 Paris Olympics. “That’s what we will do,” said Eala.

In 2021, the PSC, through the Sports Nutrition Unit (SNU), started providing nutritional meals for the athletes during their bubble training at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and PhilSports Complex.

At present, the PSC provides meals from breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as morning and afternoon snacks to different national teams. PSC nutritionists also provide and design specific meal plans for the athletes to ensure that they get optimal nutrition for their training and help them become competition-ready. 

They continue to offer daily online consultations and lectures for national athletes and coaches, from their meal plans to other nutritional queries for their training. The PSC also promotes nutritional awareness among the athletes through its social media postings of pre-competition nutrition, easy-to-make snacks, and what it has branded as the “Secret Menu to Success.”

In 2019 alone, 34,278 meals were served at the renovated nutrition halls at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and PhilSports Complex in Pasig to athletes and coaches in the national pool.

Philstar
