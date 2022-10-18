^

Sports

Villagracia rues missed chances in Azkals Development Team's draw with Maharlika

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 8:58am
Villagracia rues missed chances in Azkals Development Team's draw with Maharlika
Jacob Maniti in action for the Azkals Development Team.
PFL

MANILA, Philippines – Azkals Development Team head coach Jovanie Villagracia rued his side’s missed chances in their 1-1 draw against Maharlika Manila in Philippines Football League play at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite last weekend. 

Maharlika Manila’s Spencer Galasa, who starred for Arellano University in the NCAA, opened the scoring for Maharlika, only for the ADT’s Jacob Maniti to equalize via penalty shot in the 81st minute.

“It was a disappointing result because we did not get the three points,” said the coach. “We created a lot of chances but were unable to finish.”

Villagracia was referring to some attempts by Yrick Gallantes and Dov Cariño among others except that Maharlika keeper Vinci Valdez was superb minding the sticks.

However, Maharlika too felt they could have come away with the three full points.

Benny Villaflor tested ADT keeper Enrico Mangaoang with an opportunistic shot from distance that was parried away to safety. Galasa then missed an attempt from a meter away in the 51st minute. 

In the 66th minute, Maharlika finally made good on a chance to gain revenge on the ADT after their 4-0 hammering in the first round.

A scintillating four-pass sequence initiated by Boris Koung to Ojay Clariño on the left saw the former dash in unmarked to the left of Mangaoang. 

The ADT keeper rushed out to cover Koung but the latter found Galasa with a cross, and he scored this time around despite two ADT defenders covering the line.

Maharlika nearly doubled their advantage but midfielder’s Julian del Valle’s long range strike hit the crossbar and the ball ricocheted away.  

The ADT cruelly snatched away any hopes for Maharlika’s first league win of the season when the latter was whistled for a penalty. Maniti scored the equalizer with a nifty panenka that fooled Valdez in the 83rd minute.

Villagracia, on the other hand, also felt his side should have earned two penalty kicks that could have changed the outcome of the match.

“We were not awarded two penalties that could have changed the result. But overall a good performance because we saved a point,” he said.

The draw gave the ADT a 2-2-3 win-draw-loss slate that kept them at fifth spot in the standings with eight points. Maharlika’s consolation was they earned their first point from their 0-1-9 campaign.

The ADT next faces second-ranked United City at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, while Maharlika takes on league-leading Kaya.

FOOTBALL

PFL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw
Villagracia rues missed chances in Azkals Development Team's draw with Maharlika

Villagracia rues missed chances in Azkals Development Team's draw with Maharlika

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Azkals Development Team head coach Jovanie Villagracia rued his side’s missed chances in their 1-1 draw against Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors must overcome 'crisis' in pursuit of fifth NBA crown

Warriors must overcome 'crisis' in pursuit of fifth NBA crown

1 day ago
The Golden State Warriors' hopes of clinching a fifth NBA championship since 2015 could hinge on how successfully the franchise...
Sports
fbtw

Can Jade shine like a gem?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It won’t be long now before No. 1 contender Jade Bornea of Cotabato del Norte gets the chance to avenge Jerwin Ancajas’ twin losses to IBF superflyweight champion Fernando Martinez of Argentina as a ruling...
Sports
fbtw
Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

1 day ago
Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder made a spectacular triumphant return after a year-long layoff, knocking out...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Davao, Soleil launch junior golf program

Davao, Soleil launch junior golf program

47 minutes ago
Nino Villasencio carded a 73 to beat Aldren Gialon by four in the 18-hole tournament.
Sports
fbtw
Brodeth, Gemida share MVP honors

Brodeth, Gemida share MVP honors

11 hours ago
As expected, Kimi Brodeth scored a sweep of the girls’ top two crowns while Gerald Gemida posted a win and a runner-up...
Sports
fbtw

Knights, Lions eye share of third spot

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Letran and San Beda aspire to fortify their spots in the Magic Four when they battle Arellano University and University of Perpetual Help, respectively, today in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.
Sports
fbtw

Foreign triathletes among favorites

11 hours ago
Three of the 30 foreign triathletes vying in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay look to stir up the chase for the overall championship when the premier endurance race held under the Olympic-style setup is fired off on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors face crisis in hunt for 5th title

Warriors face crisis in hunt for 5th title

11 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors will be chasing their fifth title since 2015 when the new NBA campaign tips off on Tuesday after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with