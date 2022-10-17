^

Sports

NCAA Player of the Week Cosejo in command for upset-conscious Generals

Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 12:28pm
NCAA Player of the Week Cosejo in command for upset-conscious Generals
Nat Cosejo dropped a career-high 24 points on 65% shooting along with nine rebounds, an assist and a block in the Generals' 80-75 triumph over erstwhile league-leading CSB.
NCAA / GMA 7

MANILA, Philippines – After dropping all their games in the first round of the NCAA 95 Men's Basketball Tournament, EAC finally kicked in the door into the win column behind veteran Nat Cosejo.

The 6-foot-3 forward dropped a career-high 24 points on 65% shooting along with nine rebounds, an assist and a block in the Generals' 80-75 triumph over erstwhile league-leading CSB.

In his last two outings, Cosejo averaged 13.5 markers, 6.0 boards, 1.5 dimes, and 1.0 swats. Those numbers together with the upset win were more than enough to get the nod from the Collegiate Press Corps as the NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

EAC's floor leader lapped Letran’s Kurt Reyson, San Beda’s James Kwekuteye, Mapua’s Warren Bonifacio, and San Sebastian’s Jesse Sumoda for the honor decided and deliberated upon by print and online media regularly covering the league and also supported by minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey.

“Sana, ito na yung magbigay sa'min ng kumpyansa. Kasi nung nakaraan, confidence yung kulang namin kaya kinakapos kami lagi sa dulo. Ngayong nakuha na namin, sana magtuloy-tuloy na,” he said.

It was a week to remember for Cosejo after also being crowned NCAA All-Star MVP, leading Team Heroes to the victory vs. Team Saints with 16 points and seven rebounds.

BASKETBALL

EAC GENERALS

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw
Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

23 hours ago
Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder made a spectacular triumphant return after a year-long layoff, knocking out...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons shoot down Eagles in OT

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Same venue, another overtime, same result.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons rebound with OT win, survive Blue Eagles in finals rematch

Maroons rebound with OT win, survive Blue Eagles in finals rematch

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
After squandering a seven-point lead late in regulation, the Maroons were able to come out on top courtesy of clutch makes...
Sports
fbtw

Pampanga, Nueva Ecija closer to semis

12 hours ago
Nueva Ecija and Pampanga took different victory routes in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme last Saturday at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Foreign bets seek top finish in Alveo 5150

Foreign bets seek top finish in Alveo 5150

53 minutes ago
Three of the 30 foreign triathletes vying in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay look to stir up the chase for the overall championship...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeth leads locals' romp in PPS Ormoc

Brodeth leads locals' romp in PPS Ormoc

56 minutes ago
Kimi Brodeth scored an expected sweep of the girls’ top two crowns while Gerald Gemida posted a win and a runner-up...
Sports
fbtw
Heat promise to 'scrap to death' in NBA's East

Heat promise to 'scrap to death' in NBA's East

2 hours ago
The Heat, say the pundits, just don't have enough firepower to prevail in a conference where the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers, Angels clash for share of PVL lead

Cool Smashers, Angels clash for share of PVL lead

2 hours ago
Creamline and Petro Gazz renew their rivalry in an early clash of the league’s crowd drawers.
Sports
fbtw
NBA runners-up Celtics must cope with late coaching switch

NBA runners-up Celtics must cope with late coaching switch

2 hours ago
Coming off their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010, the Boston Celtics must adjust to the season-long suspension of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with