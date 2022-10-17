^

Foreign bets seek top finish in Alveo 5150

October 17, 2022 | 12:04pm
Foreign bets seek top finish in Alveo 5150
MANILA, Philippines – Three of the 30 foreign triathletes vying in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay look to stir up the chase for the overall championship when the premier endurance race held under the Olympic-style setup fires off this Sunday, October 23, in the country’s top triathlon hub.

Singapore’s Liam Chan, Korean Hyunji Ko and Byron Sanborn of the US have stepped up their preparations for the upcoming 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run event, seeking to spoil the local bets’ expected control of the season's third and last 5150 race in new normal.

“We are finally back to the country’s triathlon capital and we are now down to our last 5150 and Sprint race of the year,” said race director Neville Manaois. “We have prepared a challenging but wonderful racecourse and at the same time have guaranteed a safe race for everyone.”

Aside from the overall crown, Chan and Ko are also eyeing to top the 20-24 age-group category in both sides while Sanborn is one of the men to watch in the 25-29 division of the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Other foreign bidders include those from France, South Africa, Slovenia, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Turkey, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.

Keen competition is also seen in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint as well as in the relay all-male and all-female, the relay mixed competitions of the event sponsored by Alveo, SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo,

Listup is ongoing. For details, log on to www.ironman.com. For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

The IronKids, meanwhile, kicks off the triathlon weekend with another huge field clashing for top honors in the youngsters’ version of the swim-bike-run race set at various distances.

But focus will be on the battle for the overall championship and in various age-group classes with the country’s top triathlon clubs represented, including Trimac, Trimaya, Baguio Benguet Tri, Polo Tri Team, Without Limites, SN Tri Team Southplus Tri, Wyn Racing, Team Triumph, Fit PH, East PH Triathlon Team, TSMC, Team Armada;

SBM, Paynet-Amigo Tri, Encore Multisport, TriClark Scania, SN Athletics, Re/Max Capital, Fit Bahrain, Cruz Control Multisport, Sante Barley, Alveo Ayala Land Tri, Alco Cars Tri-Team, Tri-Natin, Trifast and Furious, Globe Tri Team, 94 Cycle, Pangasinan Multiport, The Next Step Tri and Omega Triathlon Team, among others.

The Next Step Tri is headed by Bea Quiambao, who is the athlete to beat in the distaff side, having ruled the Bohol 5150 last July, while Omega Triathlon will be led by Boholano Jonathan Pagaura.

