Brodeth leads locals' romp in PPS Ormoc

MANILA, Philippines – Kimi Brodeth scored an expected sweep of the girls’ top two crowns while Gerald Gemida posted a win and a runner-up finish as the locals dominated the PPS-PEPP Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Ormoc Midtown courts in Leyte over the weekend.

Brodeth, 16, swept her way to the championship of her age group, capping her romp with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Kate Imalay from Danao, Cebu, then she surpassed her 1-2 finish in last week’s Buglasan Festival meet with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Corazon Lambonao in the 18-U finals of the Group 2 event presented by Dunlop.

Gemida, on the other hand, foiled Kenzo Brodeth, 6-4, 6-2, to claim the boys’ 16-U trophy but John David Velez thwarted his fellow Ormocanon’s drive for a “double” with a 6-4, 6-0 win in the 18-U championship.

But Gemida went on to share the MVP honors with Kimi Brodeth with the duo bracing for a tougher challenge as the country’s longest talent-search, put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, heads to Baybay City, also in Leyte, starting Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kenzo Brodeth took the 14-U diadem with a 1-0(ret.) win over Manuel Jocson from Baybay, while Sogod’s Urcisino Villa crushed Claudwin Tonacao from Bogo, Cebu, 6-1, 6-3, to clinch the 12-U trophy.

Imalay, on the other hand, made up for her loss to Kimi Brodeth in the premier division of the event sponsored by Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez by trouncing Chloe Ortega from Tuburan, Cebu, 6-2, 6-2, in the 14-U championship, while Ormoc’s Ma. Caroliean Fiel matched her Buglasan Festival win by downing Donna Diamante, 6-2, 6-2, in the girls’ 12-U finals of the event supported by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).