Cool Smashers, Angels clash for share of PVL lead

Games Tuesday

2:30 p.m. – UAI-Army vs F2 Logistics

5:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline and Petro Gazz renew their rivalry in an early clash of the league’s crowd drawers Tuesday, seeking a share of the lead with idle Chery Tiggo even as UAI-Army and F2 Logistics try to check their skid in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference elims at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Angels shocked the highly-fancied Cool Smashers to reign in this tournament in 2019 and have clutched the crown through the pandemic. They kicked off their title-retention drive with a tough 27-25, 25-22, 28-26 win over the Choco Mucho side, another crowd favorite, last Tuesday.

But Creamline has gotten back at Petro Gazz in the finals twice, both in the Open Conference in 2019 and 2022, with the Cool Smashers launching their record grand-slam bid with a 25-22, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22 victory over the PLDT High Speed Hitters last Thursday.

That makes their 5:30 p.m. face-off all the more worth watching with Creamline expected to suit up with top hitter Tots Carlos, who missed their initial game with a sore back, and import Yeliz Basa out to impose her will after yielding the center stage to locals Ced Domingo and Alyssa Valdez the first time out.

Domingo, the finals MVP in the Invitationals, clinched the Player of the Game honors with a 17-point showing while Valdez flashed another vintage performance with her own 17-point output she spiked with 13 excellent receptions and the same number of excellent digs.

But the Angels are hardly unfazed by their arch rivals with import Lindsey Vander Weide keen on surpassing her 25-point explosion against the Flying Titans. Jonah Sabete’s impressive 14-point, 14-dig, 11-reception exploits also beg for an encore, guaranteeing another high-powered action that has marked the initial week of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

The 2:30 p.m. clash between Army and F2 Logistics is also tipped to provide fireworks with both teams raring to nail the first win after dropping their first two in an attempt to get back in the hunt in the round robin elims among nine teams.

The Lady Troopers yielded to the High Speed Hitters in five and to the newcomer Akari Chargers in three while the Cargo Movers bowed to the Crossovers in three with a depleted roster and then lost to the Flying Titans in four.

Matches are telecast every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play and Smart Gigaplay with hashtag #TheHeartofVolleyball.