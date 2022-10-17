^

Sports

Cool Smashers, Angels clash for share of PVL lead

Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 10:46am
Cool Smashers, Angels clash for share of PVL lead
Alyssa Valdez of Creamline and Petro Gazz's Aiza Maizo-Pontillas
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday

2:30 p.m. – UAI-Army vs F2 Logistics
5:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline and Petro Gazz renew their rivalry in an early clash of the league’s crowd drawers Tuesday, seeking a share of the lead with idle Chery Tiggo even as UAI-Army and F2 Logistics try to check their skid in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference elims at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Angels shocked the highly-fancied Cool Smashers to reign in this tournament in 2019 and have clutched the crown through the pandemic. They kicked off their title-retention drive with a tough 27-25, 25-22, 28-26 win over the Choco Mucho side, another crowd favorite, last Tuesday.

But Creamline has gotten back at Petro Gazz in the finals twice, both in the Open Conference in 2019 and 2022, with the Cool Smashers launching their record grand-slam bid with a 25-22, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22 victory over the PLDT High Speed Hitters last Thursday.

That makes their 5:30 p.m. face-off all the more worth watching with Creamline expected to suit up with top hitter Tots Carlos, who missed their initial game with a sore back, and import Yeliz Basa out to impose her will after yielding the center stage to locals Ced Domingo and Alyssa Valdez the first time out.

Domingo, the finals MVP in the Invitationals, clinched the Player of the Game honors with a 17-point showing while Valdez flashed another vintage performance with her own 17-point output she spiked with 13 excellent receptions and the same number of excellent digs.

But the Angels are hardly unfazed by their arch rivals with import Lindsey Vander Weide keen on surpassing her 25-point explosion against the Flying Titans. Jonah Sabete’s impressive 14-point, 14-dig, 11-reception exploits also beg for an encore, guaranteeing another high-powered action that has marked the initial week of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

The 2:30 p.m. clash between Army and F2 Logistics is also tipped to provide fireworks with both teams raring to nail the first win after dropping their first two in an attempt to get back in the hunt in the round robin elims among nine teams.

The Lady Troopers yielded to the High Speed Hitters in five and to the newcomer Akari Chargers in three while the Cargo Movers bowed to the Crossovers in three with a depleted roster and then lost to the Flying Titans in four.

Matches are telecast every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play and Smart Gigaplay with hashtag #TheHeartofVolleyball.

CREAMLINE

PETRO GAZZ

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw
Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

23 hours ago
Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder made a spectacular triumphant return after a year-long layoff, knocking out...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons shoot down Eagles in OT

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Same venue, another overtime, same result.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons rebound with OT win, survive Blue Eagles in finals rematch

Maroons rebound with OT win, survive Blue Eagles in finals rematch

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
After squandering a seven-point lead late in regulation, the Maroons were able to come out on top courtesy of clutch makes...
Sports
fbtw

Pampanga, Nueva Ecija closer to semis

12 hours ago
Nueva Ecija and Pampanga took different victory routes in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme last Saturday at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
NCAA Player of the Week Cosejo in command for upset-conscious Generals

NCAA Player of the Week Cosejo in command for upset-conscious Generals

28 minutes ago
After dropping all their games in the first round of the NCAA 95 Men's Basketball Tournament, EAC finally kicked in the door...
Sports
fbtw
Foreign bets seek top finish in Alveo 5150

Foreign bets seek top finish in Alveo 5150

52 minutes ago
Three of the 30 foreign triathletes vying in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay look to stir up the chase for the overall championship...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeth leads locals' romp in PPS Ormoc

Brodeth leads locals' romp in PPS Ormoc

55 minutes ago
Kimi Brodeth scored an expected sweep of the girls’ top two crowns while Gerald Gemida posted a win and a runner-up...
Sports
fbtw
Heat promise to 'scrap to death' in NBA's East

Heat promise to 'scrap to death' in NBA's East

2 hours ago
The Heat, say the pundits, just don't have enough firepower to prevail in a conference where the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers, Angels clash for share of PVL lead

Cool Smashers, Angels clash for share of PVL lead

2 hours ago
Creamline and Petro Gazz renew their rivalry in an early clash of the league’s crowd drawers.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with