Cebu defeats BGC to repeat as AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup champions

Champion Cebu went undefeated in the tournament, going 4-0.

BACOLOD – Cebu successfully defended its AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup title with a pulsating 2-1 win over tough Bonifacio Global City (BGC) at the La Provincia Polo Field in Bacolod last Sunday.

In both halves of this national championship for seven-a-side football, BGC subjected Cebu to an intense barrage of shots that were incredibly kept out by keeper Leonard Tan.

The defending champions made the most out of their few opportunities to stun BGC behind goals from Hayato Fukui in the 36th minute and John Clyde Vitualla in the 45th minute.

Tonaldo pulled one back for BGC with a penalty in the 49th minute. However, with only a minute of play left, the Manila-based squad was unable to equalize and send the game to a shootout.

During the opening day of Group B competition, they swarmed over BGC, winning, 3-1. On Day Two, Cebu punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 9-4 hammering of Iloilo.

Once in the crossover semifinals, they made short work of the home side, Bacolod, 4-1, to return to the finals.

After BGC’s opening day loss to Cebu, they outlasted Iloilo, 7-5, in a goal fest. That win sent them to the final four where they crushed San Carlos, 7-0, to arrange the rematch.

Cebu’s Leonard Tan was named the Best Goalkeeper while his teammate, John Clyde Vitualla was awarded the Most Valuable Player Trophy.

BGC salvaged some pride when Tonaldo took home the Best Scorer trophy with six goals.