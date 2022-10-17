^

Sports

Cebu defeats BGC to repeat as AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup champions

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 7:56am
Cebu defeats BGC to repeat as AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup champions
Champion Cebu went undefeated in the tournament, going 4-0.

BACOLOD – Cebu successfully defended its AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup title with a pulsating 2-1 win over tough Bonifacio Global City (BGC) at the La Provincia Polo Field in Bacolod last Sunday. 

In both halves of this national championship for seven-a-side football, BGC subjected Cebu to an intense barrage of shots that were incredibly kept out by keeper Leonard Tan. 

The defending champions made the most out of their few opportunities to stun BGC behind goals from Hayato Fukui in the 36th minute and John Clyde Vitualla in the 45th minute.

Tonaldo pulled one back for BGC with a penalty in the 49th minute. However, with only a minute of play left, the Manila-based squad was unable to equalize and send the game to a shootout.

Cebu went undefeated in the tournament, going 4-0. 

During the opening day of Group B competition, they swarmed over BGC, winning, 3-1. On Day Two, Cebu punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 9-4 hammering of Iloilo. 

Once in the crossover semifinals, they made short work of the home side, Bacolod, 4-1, to return to the finals.

After BGC’s opening day loss to Cebu, they outlasted Iloilo, 7-5, in a goal fest. That win sent them to the final four where they crushed San Carlos, 7-0, to arrange the rematch.

Cebu’s Leonard Tan was named the Best Goalkeeper while his teammate, John Clyde Vitualla was awarded the Most Valuable Player Trophy.

BGC salvaged some pride when Tonaldo took home the Best Scorer trophy with six goals.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons shoot down Eagles in OT

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Same venue, another overtime, same result.
Sports
fbtw

Day of underdogs

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Mapua outmuscled Lyceum of the Philippines in the fourth quarter as it eked out a 62-59 victory yesterday for a two-game winning streak in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.
Sports
fbtw

Pampanga, Nueva Ecija closer to semis

9 hours ago
Nueva Ecija and Pampanga took different victory routes in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme last Saturday at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.
Sports
fbtw
Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

20 hours ago
Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder made a spectacular triumphant return after a year-long layoff, knocking out...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipino-coached Falcon Esports of Myanmar nabs M4 World Championship berth

Filipino-coached Falcon Esports of Myanmar nabs M4 World Championship berth

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Filipino coach Steven “Coach Dale” Vitug and his team Falcon Esports soared to the top after beating Fenix Esports,...
Sports
fbtw
Dragons catch fire vs Beermen

Dragons catch fire vs Beermen

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Blown away by a titan the last time out, the Bay Area Dragons rebounded mightily and ripped another behemoth to shreds.
Sports
fbtw
No stopping Tropang Giga in PBA 3x3

No stopping Tropang Giga in PBA 3x3

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
TNT grabbed the honors as the first team to win twice in the PBA 3x3 Season 2 wars as the Leg 1 victor annexed the Leg 5 plum...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs overpower Lady Eagles

Lady Bulldogs overpower Lady Eagles

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
National University ran into a game Ateneo as it fashioned out a 25-8, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 victory yesterday to complete a...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Azuela Cove

IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Azuela Cove

9 hours ago
Davao City braces for a grand comeback of the IRONMAN 70.3 with a promise of a more explosive, spirited title chase than it...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with