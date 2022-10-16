B. League recap: Ramos, Levanga score sweep of Toyama; Wright's Kyoto snap skid

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos asserted mastery over his former team Toyama Grouses as the Levanga Hokkaido took a weekend sweep after an 88-85 escape on Sunday.

Though not his best scoring night with six points, Ramos handed out seven assists, brought down two rebounds, and nabbed four steals to lift Hokkaido to their second win in a row.

Levanga was paced by Brock Motum's 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals as they improved to 2-4.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wright's Kyoto Hannaryz ended a three-game losing streak as they beat the SeaHorses Mikawa, 76-63.

Wright finished with eight points, four assists, and two boards for the 2-4 Hannaryz.

For his part, Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakes absorbed a close 81-83 loss at the hands of Justine Baltazar and the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Though Kiefer chipped in 13 points, five assists, and one rebound off of the bench, the Lakes fell victim to the weekend sweep.

Baltazar, for his part, played only a minute and 11 seconds. He went scoreless as Hiroshima improved to 4-2.

Shiga, meanwhile, slide to 4-2.

Kiefer's brother Thirdy, meanwhile, flirted with the triple-double in a San-En NeoPhoenix loss to the Ibaraki Robots, 94-96.

Thirdy had 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and a steal as San-En's win streak skidded to a halt at three games as they fell to 3-3.

Bobby Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins also fell against the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 78-88, falling to 4-2 for the year.

Parks, off of the bench, had seven points and three rebounds.

Jay Washington played garbage time in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 99-65 win over the Niigata Albirex BB, 99-65.

Washington had six points, two assists, and one rebound.

Ryukyu tallied their third straight victory as they improved to 5-1.

In B2, Jordan Heading tallied 10 points as the Nagasaki Velca drubbed the Aomori Wat's, 97-80.

Heading added five assists, one rebound, and one assist for the 5-1 Velca.

The Kagawa Five Arrows, which features Roosevelt Adams, suffered their 5th straight loss as they fell against the Kumamoto Volters, 67-93.

Adams had six points, five rebounds, and two steals for the 1-5 Five Arrows.

Kobe Paras rode the bench in Altiri Chiba's 87-78 win over the Fukushima Firebonds. Chiba improved to 4-2 after back-to-back wins over the weekend.