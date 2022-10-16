^

Sports

Finals hero Cagulangan revels in return as UP squeaks past Ateneo anew

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 16, 2022 | 8:40pm
JD Cagulangan
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — UP guard JD Cagulangan announced his return to the UAAP with a bang as he helped the Fighting Maroons stave off the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 76-71, in overtime in a rematch of last season's finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Playing his first game of the season after recovering from a left hamstring injury, Cagulangan picked up just where he left off when he reintroduced himself to their Katipunan rivals with a four-point play for his first basket of the game.

As UP's hero in the UAAP Season 84 Finals Game 3, where he helped the Diliman squad end a decades-long title drought, it was only poetic that Cagulangan would make his season debut against the Blue Eagles.

In a packed MOA Arena that exuded playoff basketball energy, Cagulangan relished returning to the UP fold.

"Masarap sa feeling, kasi kumbaga nakatulong ako sa team ko. Wala lang, nakaka-miss lang maglaro sa UAAP. Nakita ko 'yung mga kakampi ko, 'yung effort nila, lahat. Kahit 'yung coaching staff, kumbaga kahit 'yung sa mga practices namin, binigay nila lahat. So sobrang saya ko." Cagulangan said after the game.

It made it even more special that the Battle of Katipunan rivalry had picked up steam over the last couple of seasons. Cagulangan, who finished with seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals, said that the atmosphere pumped him up even more.

"Iba talaga 'pag Ateneo kalaban eh, ang daming nanonood. Ayun, parang feel ko pa rin 'yung parang Finals namin. Grabe 'yung competition ba. Lahat, walang magpapatalo. Kahit 'yung Ateneo, ayaw magpatalo." Cagulangan said as 12,106 fans enjoyed the action live.

"Kaya siguro nag-overtime din kasi andoon 'yung puso eh, sa every game namin against Ateneo rin. At saka ayun nga, isa pa, sobrang sarap talaga sa feeling na makabalik. Nag-uusap kami ni Coach Gold, tinatanong niya ako kung excited na ba ako maglaro. Siyempre, sagot ko talaga, excited talaga. Sino ba namang ayaw? Mga one and a half months na bago ako nakabalik ulit." he added.

Despite enjoying his return, Cagulangan had nothing but praise for teammate Terrence Fortea who stepped up to his role as he was recovering from an injury.

Fortea, who even had a Player of the Week citation for his contributions for the Maroons, proved to be a formidable substitute for Cagulangan.

"Si Terrence kasi, nag-aaral pa talaga siyang maging point guard. Lagi naman niyang sinasabi sa akin, naghihingi siya ng advice. Pero, 'yung mga ginagawa ni Terrence noong previous three games, ayun talaga siya eh. Kumbaga, 'di ako masa-shock kung ginagawa ni Terrence 'yung ganoon, kasi talented talaga si Terrence." said Cagulangan.

Cagulangan and the Fighting Maroons face the resurgent UE Red Warriors next on Wednesday for their penultimate game of the first round.

The UP guard, who said he is only at 90% in terms of recovery now, will hope to contribute anew against the Red Warriors as UP seeks its second win in a row.

Philstar
Recommended
