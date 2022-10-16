^

Maroons rebound with OT win, survive Blue Eagles in finals rematch

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 16, 2022 | 7:22pm
Maroons rebound with OT win, survive Blue Eagles in finals rematch
MANILA, Philippines — The rematch between UAAP Season 84 finalists UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles lived up to its billing, with the defending champions edging their Katipunan rivals, 76-71, in overtime at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

After squandering a seven-point lead late in regulation, the Maroons were able to come out on top courtesy of clutch makes from the charity stripe in the extra period.

A crucial goaltending call on Ange Kouame with 1:47 left in overtime turned the tide for the Fighting Maroons as it saw Player of the Game Carl Tamayo convert an and-one opportunity to put the Maroons up five, 71-66.

Though Forthsky Padrigao, who sank the game-tying triple to send the game to overtime, tried to keep Ateneo afloat, Tamayo, Terrence Fortea and Diouf all made free throws in the endgame to help UP survive.

Tamayo finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Maroons, who now improve to 4-1, tied with NU for the early lead.

The Blue Eagles, meanwhile, slide to 3-2.

